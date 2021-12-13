I took my car for a WOF the other day, and found I am due a new set of tyres (1 tyre front and rear just below min. spec, so all 4 have to be replaced.)

What I am trying to work out is what brand and model I should go for... I've never had to buy tyres for any vehicle I have owned before, as I generally never kept them long enough to so do. But I've had this car for about 4-5 years.

Currently the vehicle has Pirelli P Zero tyres (runflat) on them - from what I can tell probably one of the more expensive tyres from my basic research.

I'm not looking to put P Zero's back on, mainly due to expense, spending 3k on tyres at this moment doesn't fill me with joy. However trying to find what options I have available to me, and actually getting pricing without having to call a bunch of places is exceedingly difficult. That layered with every tyre salesperson has their own opinion on the best tyre and may have ulterior motives for moving certain stock.

I've been told the following are good options;



- Continental (as a brand), but not given a specific model

- Bridgestone S001

- GoodYear Eagle F1 Asymmetric (I'm guessing the latest version 5? but first quote came back for V2) - But I have equally been told that the F1's are also not that great...

I'm just trying to work out what exactly are the best options here; I had expected around 2k for tyres, given they are run flats.

Are there any good resources for working this stuff out and where the prices are readily available?