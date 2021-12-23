Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Toyota Aqua/Prius C get targeted by joyriders, easy steal, newer models any better ?
ezbee

1160 posts

Uber Geek


#293037 23-Dec-2021 12:40
Send private message

Car thieves targeting Toyota hybrids for joyrides and ram-raids
https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/300478262/car-thieves-targeting-toyota-hybrids-for-joyrides-and-ramraids

 

""
Police say thefts of Toyota Aqua or Prius C cars are climbing, and a Hamilton panelbeater says it’s “unbelievable”, and it’s almost impossible to get the parts to fix them.

 

Joyriders recently took - and damaged – a Hamilton woman’s white 2017 Toyota Aqua twice within four weeks.
""

 

Maybe Honda Jazz is less stealable.

 

Suppose it means plenty of spare batteries for pack rebuilders for Toyota's ?

 

I had impression that Toyota factory immobilizer was pretty strong, so world of hurt if you lost keys.

 

Adding a 3rd party car alarm looks to be more mandatory.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Linux
8988 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837363 23-Dec-2021 13:03
Send private message

My sister had her Aqua stolen few weeks back and it took them under 30 minutes seconds to get into the car and drive off

 

Was all recorded on security cameras

Handsomedan
4671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837365 23-Dec-2021 13:07
Send private message

Wow. I wouldn't have thought a modern car would be so easy to steal. And that thieves would target these cars - it's not like they completely blend into the background...they're still unique enough to be noticed (unlike, say, a Suzuki Swift). 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

tchart
2115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837367 23-Dec-2021 13:10
Send private message

I think some of the appeal is the tiny triangle window which is not easy to tell if its smashed or not - which equals a longer joyride.

 

Reminds me of how easy it is to steal VW Polo headlights. Literally zero tools or need to open the bonnet - Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7VAV0somvE 



Batman
Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837368 23-Dec-2021 13:13
Send private message

Handsomedan:

Wow. I wouldn't have thought a modern car would be so easy to steal. And that thieves would target these cars - it's not like they completely blend into the background...they're still unique enough to be noticed (unlike, say, a Suzuki Swift). 



Maybe toyota skimped on this aspect in their local jdm.

Their cars even today do not have automatic lights shut off.

Just rescued a man with a new highlander other day bcos he stopped his car, lights didn't turn off when he was waiting for his wife. Dead battery.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837407 23-Dec-2021 14:53
Send private message

Old news. Saw that. Police mentioned couple of cases. However what they did not mention is:
A lot of cheap low spec Aquas brought to New Zealand do not have immobilizes, do not have smart start system. Just an ordinary metal key to start the vehicle. That is ancient technology and the lock can easily be picked or brut force applied to crash and turn.
High spec Aquas with Immobilisers and smart start are not targeted. .
So no surprises here.
The main benefit of that car is: it has super small U-turn radius, so can turn around in one go on a narrow road.
Hybrid battery is only 20 modules (vs 34 in Camry or 28 Prius), so not of a huge value on a second hand market for those taxi drivers who need replacement battery and they drive Prous or Camry.

P.S. Prius C was decommissioned for sale in NZ and Australia in 2019. However Aqua is super duper popular car in Japan.
The new 2022 Aqua was just released. Awesome car. Will hit NZ in 2025-2027.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Dingbatt
5726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837418 23-Dec-2021 15:35
Send private message

I assume these are Aquas with a key lock rather than transponder push button start? (Don’t know much about Prius C/Aqua).

 

Oh I see RUKI answered that. So only a screwdriver needed then.

 

Demio owners will be rejoicing that the toe rags have moved on to a different car type.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

RobDickinson
1389 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837419 23-Dec-2021 15:43
Send private message

Isnt this a symptom of the JDM imports etc, not much low end car theft there so they cant be bothered fitting security



RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837426 23-Dec-2021 16:01
Send private message

Dingbatt:

I assume these are Aquas with a key lock rather than transponder push button start? (Don’t know much about Prius C/Aqua).


Oh I see RUKI answered that. So only a screwdriver needed then.


Demio owners will be rejoicing that the toe rags have moved on to a different car type.


Demio I am seeing recently 2014+ all have smart start (push button).
To start Leaf is a bit more expensive than to start Aqua (I.e. you'd need a little bit more than a screwdriver).
You can buy brand new battery for Aqua in NZ, but you cannot buy new Leaf battery.
So with dozens of Leafs now near the end of their useful remaining battery capacity, that could become next Grand Leaf Theft Auto saga....

Batman
Mad Scientist
27748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837570 24-Dec-2021 06:59
Send private message

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/grand-theft-auto-video-captures-auckland-teens-getting-trained-how-to-steal-car-by-adult-in-getaway-vehicle/5A6EPR2QG3AHKBC7PO4VG7ADCU/

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

afe66
2881 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837590 24-Dec-2021 08:36
Send private message

Get a steeling wheel lock

Eva888
1076 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837635 24-Dec-2021 10:13
Send private message

And I thought my wee Aqua was an old ladies car and no self respecting young hoon would be caught dead driving it since it’s hardly a fast car for wheelies. It’s also got a key. Maybe time to get a car alarm.

RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837636 24-Dec-2021 10:15
Send private message

afe66: Get a steeling wheel lock

That won't stop thieves, just delays for few more moments. Steering wheels without airbags are just taken out and another wheel attached, or steering wheel lock picked or broken.
The best and cheapest way to protect the old simple car without immobilizer from theft is to install non-standard hidden circuit breaker, which cuts the specific circuit in a way difficult to guess what is going on and in a place difficult to bypass and when you manipulate it - it looks natural and unnoticed for bystander...
Done it many times.
This is a hint, details what and how-to are not for a public domain.

Scott3
2750 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837701 24-Dec-2021 10:49
Send private message

RUKI:
afe66: Get a steeling wheel lock

That won't stop thieves, just delays for few more moments. Steering wheels without airbags are just taken out and another wheel attached, or steering wheel lock picked or broken.
The best and cheapest way to protect the old simple car without immobilizer from theft is to install non-standard hidden circuit breaker, which cuts the specific circuit in a way difficult to guess what is going on and in a place difficult to bypass and when you manipulate it - it looks natural and unnoticed for bystander...
Done it many times.
This is a hint, details what and how-to are not for a public domain.

 

While no doubt effective, I suggest a deterrent would serve people better.

 

Much better for prospective thief to look into the window, and decide to move on to another car, than for them to smash the quarter window, screwdriver the ignition & ripping the steering column apart, before giving up.

 

Yes, the wheel can be cut through in a matter of seconds (usually faster than to cut the wheel itself than the steering wheel lock), but the fact that it is highly visible (like an alarm with a flashing LED) may just be enough for a perspective thief to pick another car.

Scott3
2750 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2837705 24-Dec-2021 10:57
Send private message

Eva888: And I thought my wee Aqua was an old ladies car and no self respecting young hoon would be caught dead driving it since it’s hardly a fast car for wheelies. It’s also got a key. Maybe time to get a car alarm.

 

Same with the demio before it.

 

Aqua's are common enough to be easy to find, and to be fairly anonymous in a city environment, and (Key start models only I guess) are fairly easy to steal. Makes a fairly ideal combination to target as a vehicle to use for joy riding, or as a get away vehicle for commuting more crime.

 

If your car spends a bit of time parked on the street, and is a key start (as opposed to push button) one, I think investing in some kind of additional security would be a good idea.

Handsomedan
4671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837738 24-Dec-2021 11:30
Send private message

Scott3:

 

If your car spends a bit of time parked on the street, and is a key start (as opposed to push button) one, I think investing in some kind of additional security would be a good idea.

 

 

That's why I am glad my son's "new" car has an alarm immobiliser fitted (thanks to the previous owners). 

 

Alarm will go off in seconds if you try to start the thing without disarming it (and it's LOUD). 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 