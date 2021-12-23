

Old news. Saw that. Police mentioned couple of cases. However what they did not mention is:

A lot of cheap low spec Aquas brought to New Zealand do not have immobilizes, do not have smart start system. Just an ordinary metal key to start the vehicle. That is ancient technology and the lock can easily be picked or brut force applied to crash and turn.

High spec Aquas with Immobilisers and smart start are not targeted. .

So no surprises here.

The main benefit of that car is: it has super small U-turn radius, so can turn around in one go on a narrow road.

Hybrid battery is only 20 modules (vs 34 in Camry or 28 Prius), so not of a huge value on a second hand market for those taxi drivers who need replacement battery and they drive Prous or Camry.



P.S. Prius C was decommissioned for sale in NZ and Australia in 2019. However Aqua is super duper popular car in Japan.

The new 2022 Aqua was just released. Awesome car. Will hit NZ in 2025-2027.



Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair