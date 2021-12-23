Car thieves targeting Toyota hybrids for joyrides and ram-raids
Police say thefts of Toyota Aqua or Prius C cars are climbing, and a Hamilton panelbeater says it’s “unbelievable”, and it’s almost impossible to get the parts to fix them.
Joyriders recently took - and damaged – a Hamilton woman’s white 2017 Toyota Aqua twice within four weeks.
Maybe Honda Jazz is less stealable.
Suppose it means plenty of spare batteries for pack rebuilders for Toyota's ?
I had impression that Toyota factory immobilizer was pretty strong, so world of hurt if you lost keys.
Adding a 3rd party car alarm looks to be more mandatory.