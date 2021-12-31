it was late last night so i'll explain a bit more

have a subaru legacy wagon that sounds like a resonating chamber. on chipseal roads i cannot hear myself speak let alone hear other passengers. i do run 40-45 profile tyres michelin pilot sport 4. the wider the tyre the higher the speed the louder the road noise. basically very fatiguing.

so i applied dynamat on all the doors at 100% coverage, the entire boot, all over the rear wheel well and under the rear sears inc the transmission tunnel.

the only bits missing is the front firewall and the floor and the front wheel well. this is where the road noise is coming from as when i sit at the back it's actually relatively quiet but since i'm always the driver i've not managed to test the back seats to compare the front back and forth.