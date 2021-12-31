I'm planning to install some Dynamat sound deadening in my Mazda Premacy, as these seven-seaters are great to drive, but are pretty noisy inside.
Was going to start by doing the sound deadening on the rear doors as I have them opened up anyway for another job (and those door-skins are super clangy!). Then maybe I'll follow-up later with some cheap closed-cell foam on the inside of the door cards.
Has anyone else done this? (or anything similar?) Was it worth bothering with?
Not wanting to spend a fortune... Or add heaps of extra weight for that matter! But seems sensible to do something whilst I have the rear doors open anyway.
So my understanding (based on a quick read but no actual experience treating a car yet) is that there are two main types of noise.
- Self-resonance, where a big panel rings as it vibrates.
- And road / tyre noise and wind noise passing through from outside the car.
Most of the car panels on the Premacy resonate when knocking on them.... so are probably self-resonating to create sounds when driving. I understand that that will probably be helped by the dynamat extreme foil-rubber stuff, which can be used to add weight and vibration absorption to make panel sound dull when knocked (and that 25% - 40% coverage is enough apparently - as more than that apparently gives dimishing returns). So if I do 25% - 40% coverage (for cheaper cost), does it matter how I lay that out? Some sort of checkerboard pattern? Or something else?
My understanding is that the tyre/road and wind noise is better dealt with by covering the whole panel with closed-cell foam, which is lighter. So I'm assuming that is where I want 100% coverage (or as close as possible?). Thinking I'll put this on the inside of the door cards.
Any help or opinions appreciated. Anything I mis-understood?