zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293146 1-Jan-2022 13:03
I was just browsing road code site, because my son is going to study for a learner license soon, and I found this bit curious:


 


The list of critical errors for a full practical test has been amended to remove ‘failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign’ 


 


So this is not a critical mistake now and will not stop the practical test. The requirement itself to stop on the stop sign still seems to be in place. I wonder if anyone knows about the reason why NZTA decided to de-emphasise this rule? I remember that back in the days a lot of emphasis was put on this particular one...

Mehrts
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2841364 1-Jan-2022 13:06
Seems backwards to me.

Why remove it if it's already there?

zocster
1914 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841372 1-Jan-2022 13:21
My wife failed on her first go. Because of this.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2841373 1-Jan-2022 13:24
Maybe so many people do it they have just given up.

 

 



yitz
1698 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841374 1-Jan-2022 13:26
That could be referring to a correction for a mistype in the print edition as 'failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign’  is an immediate fail error in the full licence test (not a critical error), it is a critical error in the restricted licence test.

msukiwi
1509 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841376 1-Jan-2022 13:45
We have a "new" Stop Sign in our Street, and you are lucky if you see more than 1 in 10 vehicles actually come to a Stop!

Batman
Mad Scientist
27808 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841432 1-Jan-2022 13:55
msukiwi:

 

We have a "new" Stop Sign in our Street, and you are lucky if you see more than 1 in 10 vehicles actually come to a Stop!

 

 

which street is this, the police will have a field day.

 

easy money for them.




Dingbatt
5758 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841434 1-Jan-2022 13:58
For a while Auckland Airport used to have a camera van that they parked at two particular locations to ping people for just this infringement.




msukiwi
1509 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841439 1-Jan-2022 14:12
Batman:which street is this, the police will have a field day.easy money for them.

 

Arthur Street and Hansons Lane in Christchurch.

 

Police are aware, but with the new Cycleway and Yellow Lines everywhere they admitted they can't police it!

 

Only option is pursuits and pull over blocks away! Not really "worth their effort" in their words!

SomeoneSomewhere
751 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841441 1-Jan-2022 14:13
"fail to comply with traffic signals or Stop signs" is an Immediate fail error in the full test.

 

Immediate fail errors mean that you immediately fail the test then-and-there from committing one.

 

You are generally allowed one critical error (I think two during a restricted test, as long as the first is in the first section of the test) during the test, so an immediate fail error is more serious.

 

 

 

I found the Restricted Test Guide and Full Test Guide very helpful.

Bung
4549 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841445 1-Jan-2022 14:16
yitz:

That could be referring to a correction for a mistype in the print edition as 'failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign’  is an immediate fail error in the full licence test (not a critical error), it is a critical error in the restricted licence test.



Failure to stop is an immediate fail in both.

SATTV
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841458 1-Jan-2022 14:57
Dingbatt:

 

For a while Auckland Airport used to have a camera van that they parked at two particular locations to ping people for just this infringement.

 

 

I was not aware that camera vans were able to detect failure to stop.

 

 




SomeoneSomewhere
751 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841459 1-Jan-2022 14:59
That amendment means it is no longer a critical error. Critical errors are less severe than Immediate Failure errors.

 

However, the road code is not the authoritative source, and I think those amendments are only correcting drafting errors. Read the Test Guides I linked earlier, and search for 'stop sign'. They are much better and more accurately written.

 

In a restricted test, slowing and pausing at a stop sign but not completely stopping is only a Critical error. Missing the stop sign completely is an Immediate Failure error.

 

In a full license test, not coming to a complete stop is always an Immediate Failure error.

 

 

Dingbatt
5758 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2841462 1-Jan-2022 15:03
SATTV:

 

Dingbatt:

 

For a while Auckland Airport used to have a camera van that they parked at two particular locations to ping people for just this infringement.

 

 

I was not aware that camera vans were able to detect failure to stop.

 

 

 

 

They weren’t speed camera vans, they were video surveillance ones.




richms
25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841483 1-Jan-2022 17:04
Dingbatt:

 

They weren’t speed camera vans, they were video surveillance ones.

 

 

Who was running them? What authority to fine people did they have? Speed cameras and bus cameras have specific law to let them send the fine to the registered owner of the car, anything else they have to give it to the driver because they're the ones at fault. Its why there is so much hassle for fining people that stop in a clearway for a short time on onewa road outside the booze shop.




K8Toledo
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2841489 1-Jan-2022 17:17
zespri:

 

I was just browsing road code site, because my son is going to study for a learner license soon, and I found this bit curious:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The list of critical errors for a full practical test has been amended to remove ‘failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign’ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So this is not a critical mistake now and will not stop the practical test. The requirement itself to stop on the stop sign still seems to be in place. I wonder if anyone knows about the reason why NZTA decided to de-emphasise this rule? I remember that back in the days a lot of emphasis was put on this particular one...

 

 

 

 

I assume it's because of the word "complete" in complete stop.  In the USA where I lived for years, a rolling stop at a stop sign is lawful.

 

In NZ a rolling stop is unlawful(?) even though everbody does it and it's often the most practical way to deal with stop signs.





