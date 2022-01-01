I was just browsing road code site, because my son is going to study for a learner license soon, and I found this bit curious:

The list of critical errors for a full practical test has been amended to remove ‘failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign’

So this is not a critical mistake now and will not stop the practical test. The requirement itself to stop on the stop sign still seems to be in place. I wonder if anyone knows about the reason why NZTA decided to de-emphasise this rule? I remember that back in the days a lot of emphasis was put on this particular one...