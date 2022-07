As mentioned above, a number of brands do do hybrids, but other than Toyota (which produces a hybrid for most models including the RAV4, Camry, Corolla, Yarris... https://www.toyota.co.nz/our-range/the-toyota-difference/hybrid/) most only do so for some of their models. It may help if you also posted about the type/size/age/budget of car you were looking at getting so people can target their advice.

Small s/h car? Then there's Nissan with its Note e-power, which uses an electric motor, charged by a small ICE (https://www.nissan.co.nz/about-nissan/e-power.html). A big contemporary SUV? How about a Kia Sorento (https://kia.co.nz/vehicles/sorento/)? Subaru does an XV with a hybrid power train; surprisingly inefficient compared to a Toyota hybrid, but an option if you like Subaru/want 4WD (my sister just bought one and loves it) (https://www.subaru.co.nz/showroom/xv-petrol-hybrid/subaru-xv-e-boxer-hybrid).

I had planned on making my next car a hybrid - probably a Camry or Rav4 - if not a plug-in hybrid, but have since gone off the idea, deciding that if I'm spending a decent amount and plan to keep it for a while then a full EV is a better option...