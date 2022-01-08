kingdragonfly

The media focus on the chases where the fleeing driver gets away, usually by driving dangerously enough the Police are forced to stop. The clear message from the media to drivers is flee, driver dangerously enough and the Police give up. Publicly chases should end in one of two ways - Driver stops or Driver crashes. The ones where fleeing drivers get away should be quietly reported on 'page 5' with the other minor court appearances, not click bait front page. Main stream media are a significant cause of the increase in fleeing drivers.



One of the big problems is drivers create an immediate danger to the public, so the chases are called off. The increased number of fleeing drivers because this is being reported is causing a bigger danger in the longer term.