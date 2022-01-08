kingdragonfly

I used this information from the Police, to get these statistics.
I'd think if I was an drink/impaired driver, if I stopped, I could be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $4,500, and always disqualified for six months or more.
If I was drink/impaired driver, and been convicted up to twice, if I ran, and didn't hurt anyone, the penalty is exactly the same.
If I was drink driving, and already convicted twice, I would get a lesser sentence (assuming I didn't hurt anyone) if I successfully fled.
Personally I think in all cases, there should always be at least a month's home detention. This wouldn't cause too much financial hardship, and would force the person to reflect on their behavior.
Perhaps instead of frequently giving up police chases, we could try this.