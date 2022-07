I'd suggest either shortening the antenna (will it retract without breaking?) or replacing it with one in a different location. Shortening may reduce the effectiveness a little but depending on how often and where you use it, it may not matter. There's plenty of universal car radio antennas available - used to be able to get on glass wire ones that you couldn't see.

Here's a random one from Trademe that you could conceal in the fibreglass canopy up high - needs and extra power connection from the switch supply to the radio, but not too difficult to install. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-stereos/wiring-kits/listing/3431879744

Realise you didn't want to drill holes, but if you had a change of plans, there's lots of styles of new antennas to choose from https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/in-car-tech/aerials--accessories/automotive-aerials?sz=18&start=24