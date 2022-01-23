Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VW tiguan - New tyre recommendations
mortonman

203 posts

Master Geek


#293453 23-Jan-2022 10:31
Send private message

Need to replace 2 tyres om my wifes 2.0ltr 4wd VW tiguan. 

 

Currently shod with 235/55/R18 Michellin lattitude tour on the rear ( good tread) and Contisport contact 5 on the front. The contis came witht he car and need replacing. 

 

I have checked out hyper. The lattitudes are v expensive and no contis available. 

 

I am looking at either Michelin primacy 4 or lattitude sport 3 tyres ( 40% off sale today) . 

 

Anyone using either of these tyres on a soft SUV. 

 

Main car use is the school run and short trips with a couple of long towing trips for camping in the summer. 

BlakJak
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2855757 24-Jan-2022 15:14
Send private message

I usually ask a tyre vendor for whatever is considered middle of the range and see what they quote.

 

Basically the harder the tyre, the poorer the grip (but the longer they last) so by going somewhere in the middle you're getting something that won't wear out quickly but is still likely to give you predictable behaviour.

 

Beyond that I have no real advice to offer. I just (yesterday) picked up another pair of tyres for my Toyota stationwagon, but they're only 15" (I do enjoy paying less than $200 per tyre!!)

 

One of the reasons I havn't gone into SUV land yet; I drive around town, I don't need the clearance and I don't (generally) require 4WD. Amongst the many downsides of owning an SUV when you don't really need one, is the cost of tyres... !




No signature to see here, move along...

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855798 24-Jan-2022 16:32
Send private message

IMO I would look at the Michelin Pilot Sport 4's. 

 

I have had them on all my golf's and have just found them to be fantastic.

 

Not cheap but you get what you pay for in tyre's and its one thing I would never skimp on.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

insane
3021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2855859 24-Jan-2022 20:04
Send private message

JaseNZ:

IMO I would look at the Michelin Pilot Sport 4's. 


I have had them on all my golf's and have just found them to be fantastic.


Not cheap but you get what you pay for in tyre's and its one thing I would never skimp on.



Snap and great advice!

It's not worth putting yours or someone else's life at risk by cheaping out on tyres. And it makes driving a little more fun :)

There's a reason VW put good rubber on to start with!



timmmay
18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855868 24-Jan-2022 21:29
Send private message

I got Michelin Primacy 4 on my Qashqui. They work just like every other tire I've ever had on the car - I never buy cheap tires just good quality midrange. The Michelin Primacy 3 on the rear are lasting well. The Bridgestone Alenza on the front didn't last as long as I expected.

Scott3
2831 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855883 24-Jan-2022 22:35
Send private message

Have the same tire size (235/55R18) on my SUV.

 

I knew bigger tires would cost more, than what my corolla (195/60R15) had, but I must say I was surprised by how much.

 

I ended up finding a set of four used MICHELIN LATITUDE TOUR HP tires, which had a young manufacture date and only a mm or two of tread gone for a few hundred dolar's. Think I got lucky. Those tires were cira $600 each at the time.

 

The replaced a set of bridge-stone Ecopia. Wouldn't recommend those. Significant UV degradation, despite them being only 2 & 4 years old.

 

Latitude tour HP tires, despite being the same named size as the ecopia's were visibly taller. Speedo overead reduced from about 8km/h to 4km/h. Way more than could be explained by the tread depth.

 

Hard to isolate it to the tires as I had an alignment done as well, but the ecopia's had better on center feel. Michelin tires had way better grip (to be expected, at the price, and not being low rolling resistance).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pilot sport 4 doesn't come in this size, so that needs to be crossed off the list. (not sure if having an ultra high performance tire on one axle and a touring tire on the other axle is such a great idea anyway).

 

michelin.co.nz/auto/tyres/michelin-pilot-sport-4?tyreSize=18

 

 

 

 

 

Hard to say what is the best way to go for OP.

 

Beaurepairs have the MICHELIN LATITUDE TOUR HP 235/55R18 100V for $420 per tire (not sure if that is fitted). I kinda like having matching tires all around on my cars, so that is worth considering.

 

Can't comment on the Michelin primacy 4 or lattitude sport 3 tires sorry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

mortonman

203 posts

Master Geek


  #2855969 25-Jan-2022 10:09
Send private message

I ordered the Primacy 4’s on sunday night as the sale was running out. Had another look the next day and the sale was still on. Found the geolander g058. These hve good reviews. I had geolanders on an ctrail previously. Called hyper and they agreed better tyre for suv. They swapped the order round and sorted the change in a few mins. Great service. Booked a home fitting so dont even need to head to a car garage.

Senecio
1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2856038 25-Jan-2022 11:22
Send private message

Sounds like you're sorted. My advice is always to buy premium tyres but don't pay full price for them. I inspect my tyres regularly and once I know that I'm ~6 months away from needing new tyres I start to keep an eye out for deals. As soon as I see a buy 3 get 1 free deal or similar I will usually jump on it. I may end up changing my tyres out a little early before I hit the minimum tread depth but I would rather that than wait to the last minute and have to pay full price as there are no deals available.



01EG
569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863711 8-Feb-2022 19:19
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I got Michelin Primacy 4 on my Qashqui. They work just like every other tire I've ever had on the car - I never buy cheap tires just good quality midrange. The Michelin Primacy 3 on the rear are lasting well. The Bridgestone Alenza on the front didn't last as long as I expected.

 

 

They have a good review but Goodyear EfficientGrip 2 looks better, noiseless, better wet response

