Need to replace 2 tyres om my wifes 2.0ltr 4wd VW tiguan.
Currently shod with 235/55/R18 Michellin lattitude tour on the rear ( good tread) and Contisport contact 5 on the front. The contis came witht he car and need replacing.
I have checked out hyper. The lattitudes are v expensive and no contis available.
I am looking at either Michelin primacy 4 or lattitude sport 3 tyres ( 40% off sale today) .
Anyone using either of these tyres on a soft SUV.
Main car use is the school run and short trips with a couple of long towing trips for camping in the summer.