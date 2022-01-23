Have the same tire size (235/55R18) on my SUV.

I knew bigger tires would cost more, than what my corolla (195/60R15) had, but I must say I was surprised by how much.

I ended up finding a set of four used MICHELIN LATITUDE TOUR HP tires, which had a young manufacture date and only a mm or two of tread gone for a few hundred dolar's. Think I got lucky. Those tires were cira $600 each at the time.

The replaced a set of bridge-stone Ecopia. Wouldn't recommend those. Significant UV degradation, despite them being only 2 & 4 years old.

Latitude tour HP tires, despite being the same named size as the ecopia's were visibly taller. Speedo overead reduced from about 8km/h to 4km/h. Way more than could be explained by the tread depth.

Hard to isolate it to the tires as I had an alignment done as well, but the ecopia's had better on center feel. Michelin tires had way better grip (to be expected, at the price, and not being low rolling resistance).

Pilot sport 4 doesn't come in this size, so that needs to be crossed off the list. (not sure if having an ultra high performance tire on one axle and a touring tire on the other axle is such a great idea anyway).

michelin.co.nz/auto/tyres/michelin-pilot-sport-4?tyreSize=18

Hard to say what is the best way to go for OP.

Beaurepairs have the MICHELIN LATITUDE TOUR HP 235/55R18 100V for $420 per tire (not sure if that is fitted). I kinda like having matching tires all around on my cars, so that is worth considering.

Can't comment on the Michelin primacy 4 or lattitude sport 3 tires sorry.