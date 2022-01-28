Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293544 28-Jan-2022 17:39
There are a few threads already on specific EVs (Tesla Model 3 and Leaf) and ones for general EV news and other transport options. Having driven a few different EVs for test drives lately I decided it is time for people to be able post their experiences of the various EVs available in NZ in 2022 so GZers can look in one place.

 

**MODS FEEL FREE TO LOCK/DELETE IF YOU THINK THIS THREAD ISN’T REQUIRED**

 

I am approaching this as an experienced driver but an EV novice. There are many experienced EV owners on GZ and their insight and information is invaluable but please I don’t want this to turn into the likes of an Apple/Android fanboi slanging match.

 

In the past I have test driven the Leaf, MG ZS, Niro and Kona. None really suited my needs so I have moved on.

 

So I’ll start it off with my most recent experience. I have just test driven a Polestar 2 (LR FWD) and immediately followed it with a Tesla Model 3 (RWD). It was my second drive of a Model 3 and I was a little better prepared for this drive. I prefer sedans (Polestar is a ‘Fastback’ design) to SUV/crossovers so these two fitted the bill while remaining under the $80K threshold.

 

Tesla Model 3. The RWD model with a 57.5(?)kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery on 18” aero wheels with black interior. Drive away price for the vehicle as tested (midnight silver colour +$1700) is $70632. EV database quotes the real world range as 380km.

 

First entry into the vehicle is a bit of a culture shock. The interior is best described as ‘minimal’, everything except direction/park/autopilot selection, indicators, wiper/wash sweep and headlight beam is controlled by the central (only) touchscreen and 2 scroll wheels on the steering wheel. This took a bit of getting used to and was a bit distracting having to hunt for settings. Particularly so since a major OS update (V11) had taken place between my first and second drives. It’s not the first vehicle to have its speed readout in the centre and I’m confident it wouldn’t take much to get used to. I was able to use voice commands effectively rather than dive into the touch screen this time as well. I did find some of the screen icons a bit difficult to comfortably select while driving (too small).

 

The seats were super comfortable vegan leather (vinyl) with lumber support (important to me) and full electric adjustment (and memory). The visibility was excellent all around but I found the glass roof on a hot Auckland day did tend to heat things up a bit (aftermarket shades available). I had to set the fan speed really high on the Aircon to cope. That made the interior quite noisy to try and get enough cool air through the rather narrow dash vent system. I was a bit surprised by that from a car designed in California.

 

I had one instance of phantom braking, which gave me a bit of a fright. Other than that adaptive cruise and lane keeping worked well.

 

Polestar 2. Long Range FWD with 78kWh Lithium Ion (NIC) Battery on 19” Alloys with black cloth interior. The LR includes the “Pilot Pack” option (+$4000) as standard NZ and is essential to add things like adaptive cruise, lane keeping and a whole lot of other assistance features including such basics as blind spot monitoring. If you want a glass roof, wireless charging and a heat pump (that are standard in the Model 3) then that’s another $5500 for the “Plus Pack”. The Polestar as driven is $79900 (by no coincidence) as a launch special (normally $80100 according to the data sheet because of the paint). If you want the Plus Pack you have to settle for the standard range to stay under $80K ($79400 with Pilot and Plus Packs added). EV database real world range for the LR is 425km, the SR is 350km.

 

The interior is more ‘normal’. A large centre touchscreen is complemented by physical controls for lights wipers and indicators. And the usual steering wheel controls for media, cruise control, etc. Having the direction/park selector in the centre console as well as a media volume knob means there is far less storage than the M3. The dark roof lining, higher door sills and smaller windows make it feel more closed in. The view out the back window is limited due to the fastback design and large rear seat headrests. You definitely notice the slightly higher ride height and eyeline.

 

The centre display has large, easy to select buttons to adjust things while driving and the built in Google assistant responded well to voice commands. I do like having an instrument cluster in front of me and the Polestar has a large digital driver’s display capable of displaying the map while navigating. Still no HUD option though (grrrr). For a change Android users are prioritised over iPhone users. The former with full integration, the latter with basic Bluetooth (more promised “in the future”).

 

For audio there didn’t seem to be any way to fade the sound towards the back seats. The M3 did have this. But as an aside, neither car’s sound system is as good as that in my 10 yo Camry. Having said that, the Camry was the top model in its range and I understand the better models of both these EVs have better sound systems. Possibly due to the 19” and lower profile tires, the Polestar seemed a bit more road noisy and surprisingly (to me) since it had frames around the side windows, it seemed a bit more wind-noisy as well. It had traditional louvre type vents and the aircon airflow was definitely better than the M3, although the vents in in the centre dash are positioned on the top surface and have to be pointed to their minimum setting to get any horizontal flow.

 

The seats are some kind of eco-friendly cloth and were comfortable enough, with lumbar support. But if you want electric seat back adjustment and position memory you have to pay for the “Plus Pack”. Not quite as comfortable to my old bones as the M3.

 

Both EVs had plenty of (the trademark) get up and go. The Tesla can tow 900kg braked (towbar 3rd party $800-1400), the Polestar 1500kg (official polestar retractable towbar $2800). Beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to the external appearance, I actually don’t have a favourite.

 

I have looked at the Android Apps for both cars. The Tesla App seems to be mature and useful. By all accounts (going by the play store reviews) the Polestar App is a Sh*tshow.

 

Many overseas reviewers make a big deal of the Tesla Supercharger network. There are so few of them in NZ it’s not going to sway me. The majority of public chargers seem to be 50kW anyway. The Tesla is definitely more efficient (about 10-15%) than the Polestar, probably because it is 300kg lighter and more aerodynamic.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857907 28-Jan-2022 17:44
I currently drive a Mazda CX5 AWD 2.0 petrol, but my next car will more than likely be electric.

 

I like the SUV-type platform, and AWD, so if anyone drives an electric equivalent, please @me in the review.

 

PS 500km range would be good.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Obraik
1610 posts

Uber Geek


  #2858103 29-Jan-2022 09:47
@Kiwifidget the Ioniq 5 is probably a close match to the CX-5, dimension wise. There is also the Model Y but I've given up guessing when that will arrive. Given the wait time on orders, deliveries are a good 6 months from when they do start taking orders for them.

 

@Dingbatt you didn't mention which one you gave more stars to😉

robjg63
3496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2858109 29-Jan-2022 10:08
I am waiting for what will likely be an avalanche of Chinese EV's in the next year or so.

 

Looking at what they are building there looks like it's going to crush the Japanese, Korean and Euro car producers - the Japanese have been really dragging their feet for some reason.

 

The BYD Yuan Plus and other BYD models look to be excellent value for money - pretty much a match for price with ICE vehicles and very impressive battery tech (the Lithium Iron Phosphate - LFP blade battery). American billionaire, Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway) has had share in BYD for a few years now. Even Tesla announced they would be buying battery tech from BYD - likewise Toyota.

 

The BYD Yuan Plus is being 'Australianised' apparently, for RHD markets (NZ included).

 

https://evcentral.com.au/byd-yuan-plus-suv-aussie-details-now-late-february/

 

Exciting times ahead - if they can build enough EV's at competitive prices, the switch will be quite rapid I think.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858129 29-Jan-2022 12:03
Obraik:

 

@Dingbatt you didn't mention which one you gave more stars to😉

 



 

Still pondering. I certainly place them above the other EVs I have tried. But then I prefer sedans.

 

Because each has its positives and negatives. What it will probably boil down to is which compromises I would be most willing to accept. I’m sure either vehicle will be fine. And of course, I’m only half of the decision team……

 

 

 

@robjg63 I was trying to provide a thread for comparisons of what is actually available in NZ (and can be test driven) rather than future Chinese models that may or may not make an appearance. While you can watch all the YouTube videos in the world, I have quickly discovered there is no substitute for real life interaction with the vehicle.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

rogercruse
605 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858142 29-Jan-2022 13:13
Obraik:...  Ioniq 5 ...

 

My neighbour has just got one of these and it looks impressive, he went with the under $80k option to get the rebate from the scheme so missing out on the huge sunroof and other nice-to-have features 

 

 

 

As Hyundai are supposedly working on expanding the Ioniq fleet - Ioniq 3 (smaller), Ioniq 7 (larger), and even Ioniq 9 (bigger still!).  Then I might have a choice in six months (significant birthday) between the same model and the Ioniq 3 with those nice-to-have bits plus the rebate.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858152 29-Jan-2022 14:31
Ioniq 5. As I have alluded to in the general news thread I took an Ioniq 5 for a test drive about a month ago. It was the base model 2WD 58kWh that squeaks in under the $80K limit.

 

The Ioniq5 has a quirky exterior, something designed in ‘Minecraft’ from my perspective. Very slab sided and angular with Lego style lights. The interior looked very ‘IKEA-ish’ to me. The choice of materials and the long tablet style displays with light coloured surrounds perched on top of the dash just reinforced that feeling. Three shades of grey and an off white instrument panel and roof lining. At least it had separate climate controls and conventional controls on the steering wheel and stalks. Very modern and very much an appliance. Granted, I had just driven a BMW 3 series prior.

 

The drive was unspectacular but well planted on the road. Visibility was excellent and the seating height was very much reminiscent of an SUV/Crossover. It therefore had the advantage of not needing to either climb up into, or fall down into, to take your seat. The drive was smooth and relatively quiet. Not too much road noise or wind noise considering the boxy shape, although the cargo cover didn’t prevent all the drummy-ness from the cargo area. I can see this as a great family car because it’s internal volume lends itself well to this. A good size cargo area and hatchback style (can’t remember if it was power lift gate - I don’t think so). As usual, no spare wheel. Cargo floor has a shallow subfloor that goes the whole width and is deep enough to store the charging cables and tire repair kit. From memory, it didn’t have a ‘Frunk’.
The centre console moves backwards and forwards, has heaps of storage, and from memory, doesn’t have any controls on it. Because it moves, the console doesn’t contain the rear seat’s air vents. They are in the B pillars. Airflow was good front and back.

 

It had both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but from memory, both required a cable connection, no wireless. Can’t say too much more about that because I don’t have an iPhone and not a huge fan of Android Auto in most of the vehicles I have tried. Only benefit is access to Google Assistant from my POV.

 

I can see this vehicle appealing to a young family that want something a bit quirky but still functional with a decent range. Mind you, they may need to realise the increased value in their home and up the mortgage to afford it. There are other family EVs cheaper.

 

For me it was a bit sterile, not that much fun to drive and not my style.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871495 20-Feb-2022 07:20
I note the Ioniq5 has been made the NZ Motoring Writer’s Guild, “NZ Car of the Year”. To each their own I guess, but I assume Hyundai’s advertising spend is far greater in NZ than either Tesla or Polestar, and Kia haven’t actually launched the EV6 (although they are advertising it).

 

Still keen to see an EV6 and try it. And the new ZS as well.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



Batman
Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871508 20-Feb-2022 09:16
COTY usually is a new release model that is available to buy. There aren't that many breakthrough new release models you can buy at the moment.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871511 20-Feb-2022 09:34
Dingbatt:

 

Still keen to see an EV6 and try it. And the new ZS as well.

 

 

EV6 so far ticks most boxes - but only if you can afford it. or actually get your hands on one.

 

I have a feeling with these slow launches in NZ (presumably prioritize other markets closer to the center of the world) by the time we get some of these cars a new model would have been launched.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871828 21-Feb-2022 09:51
Dingbatt:

 

I had to set the fan speed really high on the Aircon to cope. That made the interior quite noisy to try and get enough cool air through the rather narrow dash vent system. I was a bit surprised by that from a car designed in California.

 

 

 

 

That seems strange, even on baking days here its not really an issue. Precool the car and use recirculation and its fine

Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871866 21-Feb-2022 10:56
RobDickinson:

 

Dingbatt:

 

I had to set the fan speed really high on the Aircon to cope. That made the interior quite noisy to try and get enough cool air through the rather narrow dash vent system. I was a bit surprised by that from a car designed in California.

 

 

That seems strange, even on baking days here its not really an issue. Precool the car and use recirculation and its fine

 

 

Most likely operator error!
I know the sunroof has uv protection and part of it may have been that there isn’t a manual vent you can point right at your face.

 

It was a stinking hot day though.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871868 21-Feb-2022 11:01
The central vent you can point directly at you , can just shove it on auto but that doesnt work for me

Ropata
318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2874116 24-Feb-2022 15:28
Has anyone else tried engaging with a salesperson for the Polestar 2? Having a shit show of a time trying to book a test drive. Looks impressive and the advertising is everywhere but what good is advertising if nobody answers the phone.

Dingbatt

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874140 24-Feb-2022 16:10
Ropata:

 

Has anyone else tried engaging with a salesperson for the Polestar 2? Having a shit show of a time trying to book a test drive. Looks impressive and the advertising is everywhere but what good is advertising if nobody answers the phone.

 

 

The test drive program is run by two very pleasant ladies from the basement under the Aston Martin & Bentley dealership part of the Giltrap empire on New North Road in Ponsonby (entrance is off MacKelvie St). There is a performance model on display in there plus the demo cars*.
They are basically run off their feet at the moment. There is a large shipment due about now, which may explain the phone going unanswered.
info@polestar.co.nz may bear fruit for you.

 

 

 

*My info is from January. There was a showroom being prepared in Newmarket in what used to be the Giltrap Skoda building (Gt South Rd). It took me 3 weeks after contacting them before I was able to get a drive.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

rogercruse
605 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874204 24-Feb-2022 17:53
Decided to go for a Kona Electric... the one with a smaller battery but with the enough money to get some nice to have features of the 'Elite' range. And still under the spending ceiling of $80k.

 

And important point for me is head and leg room so that I can drive it with my six feet and five inch frame.

 

The smaller battery still offers enough range to visit Auckland and back on one charge.

 

 

 

