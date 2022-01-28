There are a few threads already on specific EVs (Tesla Model 3 and Leaf) and ones for general EV news and other transport options. Having driven a few different EVs for test drives lately I decided it is time for people to be able post their experiences of the various EVs available in NZ in 2022 so GZers can look in one place.

I am approaching this as an experienced driver but an EV novice. There are many experienced EV owners on GZ and their insight and information is invaluable but please I don’t want this to turn into the likes of an Apple/Android fanboi slanging match.

In the past I have test driven the Leaf, MG ZS, Niro and Kona. None really suited my needs so I have moved on.

So I’ll start it off with my most recent experience. I have just test driven a Polestar 2 (LR FWD) and immediately followed it with a Tesla Model 3 (RWD). It was my second drive of a Model 3 and I was a little better prepared for this drive. I prefer sedans (Polestar is a ‘Fastback’ design) to SUV/crossovers so these two fitted the bill while remaining under the $80K threshold.

Tesla Model 3. The RWD model with a 57.5(?)kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery on 18” aero wheels with black interior. Drive away price for the vehicle as tested (midnight silver colour +$1700) is $70632. EV database quotes the real world range as 380km.

First entry into the vehicle is a bit of a culture shock. The interior is best described as ‘minimal’, everything except direction/park/autopilot selection, indicators, wiper/wash sweep and headlight beam is controlled by the central (only) touchscreen and 2 scroll wheels on the steering wheel. This took a bit of getting used to and was a bit distracting having to hunt for settings. Particularly so since a major OS update (V11) had taken place between my first and second drives. It’s not the first vehicle to have its speed readout in the centre and I’m confident it wouldn’t take much to get used to. I was able to use voice commands effectively rather than dive into the touch screen this time as well. I did find some of the screen icons a bit difficult to comfortably select while driving (too small).

The seats were super comfortable vegan leather (vinyl) with lumber support (important to me) and full electric adjustment (and memory). The visibility was excellent all around but I found the glass roof on a hot Auckland day did tend to heat things up a bit (aftermarket shades available). I had to set the fan speed really high on the Aircon to cope. That made the interior quite noisy to try and get enough cool air through the rather narrow dash vent system. I was a bit surprised by that from a car designed in California.

I had one instance of phantom braking, which gave me a bit of a fright. Other than that adaptive cruise and lane keeping worked well.

Polestar 2. Long Range FWD with 78kWh Lithium Ion (NIC) Battery on 19” Alloys with black cloth interior. The LR includes the “Pilot Pack” option (+$4000) as standard NZ and is essential to add things like adaptive cruise, lane keeping and a whole lot of other assistance features including such basics as blind spot monitoring. If you want a glass roof, wireless charging and a heat pump (that are standard in the Model 3) then that’s another $5500 for the “Plus Pack”. The Polestar as driven is $79900 (by no coincidence) as a launch special (normally $80100 according to the data sheet because of the paint). If you want the Plus Pack you have to settle for the standard range to stay under $80K ($79400 with Pilot and Plus Packs added). EV database real world range for the LR is 425km, the SR is 350km.

The interior is more ‘normal’. A large centre touchscreen is complemented by physical controls for lights wipers and indicators. And the usual steering wheel controls for media, cruise control, etc. Having the direction/park selector in the centre console as well as a media volume knob means there is far less storage than the M3. The dark roof lining, higher door sills and smaller windows make it feel more closed in. The view out the back window is limited due to the fastback design and large rear seat headrests. You definitely notice the slightly higher ride height and eyeline.

The centre display has large, easy to select buttons to adjust things while driving and the built in Google assistant responded well to voice commands. I do like having an instrument cluster in front of me and the Polestar has a large digital driver’s display capable of displaying the map while navigating. Still no HUD option though (grrrr). For a change Android users are prioritised over iPhone users. The former with full integration, the latter with basic Bluetooth (more promised “in the future”).

For audio there didn’t seem to be any way to fade the sound towards the back seats. The M3 did have this. But as an aside, neither car’s sound system is as good as that in my 10 yo Camry. Having said that, the Camry was the top model in its range and I understand the better models of both these EVs have better sound systems. Possibly due to the 19” and lower profile tires, the Polestar seemed a bit more road noisy and surprisingly (to me) since it had frames around the side windows, it seemed a bit more wind-noisy as well. It had traditional louvre type vents and the aircon airflow was definitely better than the M3, although the vents in in the centre dash are positioned on the top surface and have to be pointed to their minimum setting to get any horizontal flow.

The seats are some kind of eco-friendly cloth and were comfortable enough, with lumbar support. But if you want electric seat back adjustment and position memory you have to pay for the “Plus Pack”. Not quite as comfortable to my old bones as the M3.

Both EVs had plenty of (the trademark) get up and go. The Tesla can tow 900kg braked (towbar 3rd party $800-1400), the Polestar 1500kg (official polestar retractable towbar $2800). Beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to the external appearance, I actually don’t have a favourite.

I have looked at the Android Apps for both cars. The Tesla App seems to be mature and useful. By all accounts (going by the play store reviews) the Polestar App is a Sh*tshow.

Many overseas reviewers make a big deal of the Tesla Supercharger network. There are so few of them in NZ it’s not going to sway me. The majority of public chargers seem to be 50kW anyway. The Tesla is definitely more efficient (about 10-15%) than the Polestar, probably because it is 300kg lighter and more aerodynamic.