The question is....it depends. What's your expectation on the final finish. Good enough or back to original? How long/deep is the scratch?

Option 1 - Light scratches can be polished out. I would give that a go first on a small area. If that looks OK to you. Then maybe that's enough. If not...

Option 2 - You could cut/polish what you can and get some (brush on) touch up paint (plenty of places colour match). Carefully cover the line with a fine brush. You will see it, but it may be "good enough". If not...

Option 3 - Attempt a home spray touch up. Get some primer and top coat cans. Sand back the area until it is smooth or apply some filler. Keep prepping until you are satisfied then mask up (or remove part from car) and paint. Plenty of YouTube tutorials.

Option 4 - Pay a professional paint shop