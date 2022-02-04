My son's scooter doesn't have a disc brake that we can put on of those locks onto, so we got a folding lock like this one. It folds up and fits into a fairly small sleeve that is attached to the bike main steering stem for easy transport.

Through the wheel and onto a pole, rubbish bin stand, bike rack etc.

I'm probably going to get an AirTag and glue it somewhere onto the scooter too, so if it does go walkabout we have a chance of recovering it.