I haven't seen this answered yet. How do you secure an E-Scooter in a public place?
My wife has got a M365 Pro 2 that she uses for her short commute. She absolutely loves its and doesn't have to worry about security as she can take it into the studio with her at work. I never get a chance to ride it but I would like to use it for short trips to the dairy to grab bread & milk etc... But I can't just leave it outside on the footpath and unlike a bicycle it doesn't have a frame that easily lends itself to being chained to something.
Is there a way to secure an E-Scooter?