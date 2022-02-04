Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)E-Scooter Security in Public
Senecio

1305 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#293646 4-Feb-2022 14:02
I haven't seen this answered yet. How do you secure an E-Scooter in a public place?

 

 

 

My wife has got a M365 Pro 2 that she uses for her short commute. She absolutely loves its and doesn't have to worry about security as she can take it into the studio with her at work. I never get a chance to ride it but I would like to use it for short trips to the dairy to grab bread & milk etc... But I can't just leave it outside on the footpath and unlike a bicycle it doesn't have a frame that easily lends itself to being chained to something.

 

 

 

Is there a way to secure an E-Scooter?

Handsomedan
4362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2861756 4-Feb-2022 14:41
You can use a Disc Brake lock. 

 

Basically it's a cable lock (not that secure) that locks into/through the disc brake rotor (I have one but rarely use it), which I got with my scooter at PB Tech a couple of years ago. 

 

 

Or you can get one of these: Disc Brake Lock/Alarm from The Market

 

 

 

Or one of these: Ninebot scooter lock from PB Tech

 

 

 

 




Obraik
1343 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861786 4-Feb-2022 15:26
I just put a bike chain through the back wheel spokes and chain it to a bike rack, combined with the lock in the app.

duckDecoy
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2861793 4-Feb-2022 15:38
My son's scooter doesn't have a disc brake that we can put on of those locks onto, so we got a folding lock like this one.  It folds up and fits into a fairly small sleeve that is attached to the bike main steering stem for easy transport.

 

Through the wheel and onto a pole, rubbish bin stand, bike rack etc.

 

I'm probably going to get an AirTag and glue it somewhere onto the scooter too, so if it does go walkabout we have a chance of recovering it.

 
 
 
 


logo
541 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2861839 4-Feb-2022 17:37
I do like the fact that the main lock is attached to the brake disc so even if they snip the cable (which looks very flimsy) they'll have to carry the scooter away - which may or may not be an obstacle depending on how determined the thief is.

 

I either have a lock that does through the back wheel or a thicker cable which I thread around the base of the front of the scooter a couple of times making sure that th ecable wraps around the external cable of the scooter so they can't slip the lock off the scooter without cutting the cable.

 

 

 

 

Jvipers2
33 posts

Geek


  #2861868 4-Feb-2022 20:07
This seems to be the best way;

