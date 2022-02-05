I recently helped to fix dead/faulty speedometers in Toyota, Lexus and Nissan cars.

Faults were - dead LED for back light, needles or warning lights. Usually high mileage cars over 10 years old, but also few fresh not so old cars, like Nissan Leaf or Toyota Noah.

The fix was: source working cluster and transfer data accross from the failed one to the working donor one.

The hard thing was to find the cluster. Wreckers do not nessesarily have them.

As part of my R&D in developing conversion solutions from Japanese to English, I have purchased a huge amount of various clusters from popular cars, all have English Interface.

In case somebody will need one of those in the future.

Here is the incomplete list:



Toyota Prius 50 Series

Toyota Prius 30 Series

Toyota Camry 50 Series

Toyota Prius V (alpha) 40 series

Toyota Corolla Hybrid ZWE186 2017

Toyota Auris Hybrid

Toyota Prius C 2012 - 2020

Toyota AXIO / Fielder Hybrid

Toyota Vitz Hybrid

Toyota Sienta Hybrid

Lexus NX300H

Lexus ES300H

Honda FIT GP5

Honda Vezel RU3

Ioniq EV 2017

Nissan Leaf AZE0

.. and maybe I missed some







