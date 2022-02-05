https://www.businessinsider.com.au/public-road-detroit-to-charge-electric-cars-as-they-drive-2022-2
But what about transmission gully?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
For public parking spaces this could be a thing, for highways? Seems pretty poor use of resources
Charging cars while they move will be less efficient that charging them at a stationary point like a parking space or kerbside as a rule. Plus roads that move cars require maintenance and that's going to be pretty complicated with wireless energy transfer systems.
The target price for this is even at scale production is apparently pretty close to what a home AC charger costs in the US to just like...give to someone. I feel like there isn't much of a problem this is solving that can't be solved with a far more simple one at the same or lesser cost.
Inductive charging seems a hassle.
In addition to running high voltage cable you have to dig up the road... and as range gets longer and longer with existing Evs it seems to just be unnessary
There is a large amount of expertise in wireless power transfer in New Zealand.
Dating back to mid 1990’s at University of Auckland, John T. Boys and Andrew W. Green
Daifuku monorail systems for vehicle assembly plants and clean factory automation coming out of this.
Halo IPT in NZ were acquired by Qualcom was working on high power vehicle charging circa 2017
Qualcom NZ Ltd video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNQPikt13Lk
Appears to be a new startup looking at vehicle charging here.
https://intdevice.co.nz/contact/
We also had PowerByProxi here that was acquired by Apple.
Though I wonder what happened to high power, power transfer projects that would not suit Apple.
On a different note a company developing long range wireless power transfer EMROD
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/SC2111/S00038/emrod-gears-up-for-largest-wireless-power-transfer-field-demonstration-yet.htm
We are going to need a lot of SiC and GaN wafers, maybe some new semiconductor materials.
Exotic stuff comes at high prices though.
Old is new is old is new.
If TAAS takes off then you will be able to ride an EV non-stop from Auckland to Wellington as long as your bladder is up to it.
Range anxiety will be a thing of the past and schemes like this will be seen to have been a waste of money.
Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair
As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams .
So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .
1101:
As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams .
So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
1101:
As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams .
So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .
We've just had dry years, we've got plenty of consented renewable, you can install solar at home, what a load of bollox.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
I work in wireless car charging. Formerly HaloIPT, and Qualcomm Halo, now with WiTricity (through a series of acquisitions).
I'm not gonna write a thesis here, but a couple basic things to note:
Wireless charging is easily > 90% efficient wall-to-battery. That's competitive with plugin, but of course it will always be a bit lower when compared with a similarly priced plugin charger.
The cost of the wireless system is also competitive with a plugin charger. Yes, we're a bit more expensive, but nowhere near what people imagine and the plugin charger is a whole lot more than just a cable as people think.
There's a lot of value to simply having a distributed load (like an EV) available to a grid operator. It's similarly to how load shedding current drops hot water cylinders, but EV charging can be controlled on a near instantaneous level, which provides significant benefits to grid stability, and penetration of highly variable renewables like solar or wind. Wireless charging increases the likelihood that a vehicle will be available, as it removes the requirement to plug in.
There's tons of grid capacity available. Maybe not at the peak times, but that's not when people are charging their cars anyway.
This isn't some weird bananas technology. There's several international standardization efforts going (SAE, IEEE, IEC, ISO) so make sure that this ends up being a much more interoperable technology than the disaster that the plugin version was in the early days.
You could go out right now, and buy a Genesis GV60 (assuming you're in Korea) tick the right box, and it'll come with wireless charging right from the factory. That's a WiTricity system.
Happy to answer any questions about the tech!