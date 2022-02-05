Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Wireless charging for EVs now a thing?
#293656 5-Feb-2022 21:05
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/public-road-detroit-to-charge-electric-cars-as-they-drive-2022-2

But what about transmission gully?




  #2862317 5-Feb-2022 21:13
  #2862441 6-Feb-2022 11:43
For public parking spaces this could be a thing, for highways? Seems pretty poor use of resources

  #2862454 6-Feb-2022 11:59
Charging cars while they move will be less efficient that charging them at a stationary point like a parking space or kerbside as a rule. Plus roads that move cars require maintenance and that's going to be pretty complicated with wireless energy transfer systems. 

 

The target price for this is even at scale production is apparently pretty close to what a home AC charger costs in the US to just like...give to someone. I feel like there isn't much of a problem this is solving that can't be solved with a far more simple one at the same or lesser cost.  



  #2862463 6-Feb-2022 12:03
Inductive charging seems a hassle.

 

In addition to running high voltage cable you have to dig up the road... and as range gets longer and longer with existing Evs it seems to just be unnessary

  #2862514 6-Feb-2022 13:40
There is a large amount of expertise in wireless power transfer in New Zealand.

Dating back to mid 1990’s at University of Auckland, John T. Boys and Andrew W. Green
Daifuku monorail systems for vehicle assembly plants and clean factory automation coming out of this.

 

Halo IPT in NZ were acquired by Qualcom was working on high power vehicle charging circa 2017
Qualcom NZ Ltd video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNQPikt13Lk

 

Appears to be a new startup looking at vehicle charging here.
https://intdevice.co.nz/contact/

 

We also had PowerByProxi here that was acquired by Apple. 
Though I wonder what happened to high power, power transfer projects that would not suit Apple.

 

On a different note a company developing long range wireless power transfer EMROD
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/SC2111/S00038/emrod-gears-up-for-largest-wireless-power-transfer-field-demonstration-yet.htm

 

We are going to need a lot of SiC and GaN wafers, maybe some new semiconductor materials.
Exotic stuff comes at high prices though.

 

Old is new is old is new.

  #2863760 8-Feb-2022 23:16
If TAAS takes off then you will be able to ride an EV non-stop from Auckland to Wellington as long as your bladder is up to it.

 

Range anxiety will be a thing of the past and schemes like this will be seen to have been a waste of money.

  #2863763 9-Feb-2022 00:17
Maybe I’ve seen too many solar roadway scam videos but can someone grab an old envelope and jot down on the back of it what happens when you multiply the quantity of cars that pass over a section of road by the inefficiency of such a delivery method?

Throw in a few googles for the people listed in the articles behind this.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



  #2863764 9-Feb-2022 00:20
https://www.eevblog.com/forum/chat/wireless-charging-roadways!!!/

End thread.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

  #2863895 9-Feb-2022 12:06
From the business point of view - not a nessesity for the end user.
Hundreds of Aucklanders bought Leafs just because Vector Fast Chargers were and still are free.
RUC is a sensitive topic for those.
Free public "charge enabled roads" in New Zealand are not gonna to happen any time soon (e.g. in the next 5 years, when your old AZE0 Leafs will eventually die).
Paid "charge enabled" roads in NZ won't happen...
P.S. It is much easier with less investment to collect Your money by RUC, road traffic fines, house rates etc.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

  #2864488 10-Feb-2022 09:08
As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams . 

 

So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .

  #2864509 10-Feb-2022 09:26
1101:

As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams . 


So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .



No. I think you'll find it's all going to be powered by reactors fuelled with fairy dust and unicorn droppings.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #2864524 10-Feb-2022 09:41
1101:

 

As NZ goes more & more to EV's, NZ's Electricity supply will start to show the strain.
Just need a dry year with empty-ish dams . 

 

So given how wastefull wireless CAR charging will be if used on a large scale , I cant see it ever happening in NZ .

 

 

 

 

We've just had dry years, we've got plenty of consented renewable, you can install solar at home, what a load of bollox.

  #2864569 10-Feb-2022 10:51
Cough, imported coal, cough.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #2864577 10-Feb-2022 10:58
I work in wireless car charging. Formerly HaloIPT, and Qualcomm Halo, now with WiTricity (through a series of acquisitions).

 

I'm not gonna write a thesis here, but a couple basic things to note:

 

Wireless charging is easily > 90% efficient wall-to-battery. That's competitive with plugin, but of course it will always be a bit lower when compared with a similarly priced plugin charger.

 

The cost of the wireless system is also competitive with a plugin charger. Yes, we're a bit more expensive, but nowhere near what people imagine and the plugin charger is a whole lot more than just a cable as people think.

 

There's a lot of value to simply having a distributed load (like an EV) available to a grid operator. It's similarly to how load shedding current drops hot water cylinders, but EV charging can be controlled on a near instantaneous level, which provides significant benefits to grid stability, and penetration of highly variable renewables like solar or wind. Wireless charging increases the likelihood that a vehicle will be available, as it removes the requirement to plug in.

 

There's tons of grid capacity available. Maybe not at the peak times, but that's not when people are charging their cars anyway.

 

This isn't some weird bananas technology. There's several international standardization efforts going (SAE, IEEE, IEC, ISO) so make sure that this ends up being a much more interoperable technology than the disaster that the plugin version was in the early days.

 

You could go out right now, and buy a Genesis GV60 (assuming you're in Korea) tick the right box, and it'll come with wireless charging right from the factory. That's a WiTricity system.

 

 

 

Happy to answer any questions about the tech!

  #2864578 10-Feb-2022 11:00
90% at what proximity? What about with a lowly 100mm clearance?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

