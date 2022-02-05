There is a large amount of expertise in wireless power transfer in New Zealand.



Dating back to mid 1990’s at University of Auckland, John T. Boys and Andrew W. Green

Daifuku monorail systems for vehicle assembly plants and clean factory automation coming out of this.

Halo IPT in NZ were acquired by Qualcom was working on high power vehicle charging circa 2017

Qualcom NZ Ltd video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNQPikt13Lk

Appears to be a new startup looking at vehicle charging here.

https://intdevice.co.nz/contact/

We also had PowerByProxi here that was acquired by Apple.

Though I wonder what happened to high power, power transfer projects that would not suit Apple.

On a different note a company developing long range wireless power transfer EMROD

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/SC2111/S00038/emrod-gears-up-for-largest-wireless-power-transfer-field-demonstration-yet.htm

We are going to need a lot of SiC and GaN wafers, maybe some new semiconductor materials.

Exotic stuff comes at high prices though.

Old is new is old is new.