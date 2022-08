GarryP: Does anyone get their car's AC serviced (regassed) on a regular basis? Seems to be recommended by places that perform this to have it done every two years. The claim is that the AC may lose upto 10% of its gas each year so needs to be checked/regassed, plus other parts such as dessicant filter need to be assessed. The car's manual doesn't mention service intervals, only to run the AC for 10 minutes every week or so to keep seals etc lubricated.

Just my 2 cents based on my experience....

Nah that sounds like a lie to get business. Air con gas doesn't just leak out over the life of the car - it only leaks if there is a faulty part in the system.

I have a 34 year old Hilux that I have owned for 20 years. The aircon stopped working around 15 years ago - by stopped working I mean the compressor stopped turning on so the air out of the blower was just ambient temperature even though the aircon light indicated it should be working. It never bothered me as it was only a weekend bush basher for many years. A few weeks ago I decided to get the aircon working again as part of the restoration I am doing on the Hilux. I took it to a local aircon guy. He tested it and said that some of the hardware needs to be replaced due to age (and it needs to be converted to R134a gas) but he said it was still full of R12 gas - literally none had leaked out in 20+ years. He replaced a few parts, sucked out the R12 gas, pumped in R134a and it's now working again.

If what you were told is correct, then by rights my Hilux should have had no gas in it at all.

I've owned 30ish cars in my time. The Hilux is the first one of which I've ever had to pay someone to get the aircon working again. But even then the gas (or lack of) wasn't the issue.