Hi guys, I want to install the additional lights for reverse but not to connect to the real ones. I plan to turn on them by remote button when I need them. Will the lights pass WoF?
Thanks
If they are white lights, its unlikely they would pass unless they were wired into the existing reversing circuit,
For some reason they get picky about cars that having white lights facing the rear - cant think why :)
the question is why?
Ok thanks.
Yes, white lights. I think I can wire into the existing reversing circuit and bypass a remote receiver for WoF and wire back to receiver after WoF. Hope they do not check how it wires.
Will ask my garage next time for my WoF. :)
Is this a car or a truck or what? You can have additional work lights on some non passenger type vehicles, IME they dont seem to care on utes/4x4s if you have extra lights on them for working/unloading etc so long as they are switched.
Otherwise how would you have a tray light pointing back there? If that happens to help you reverse better, then thats also good.
its SUV, passenger.
Jase2985:
https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/lighting/reversing-lamps#tab1
they described every single situation not to have the add.lights.
gzt: Maybe you need a new reversing camera and/or display adjustment?
you mean 4K with ultra-red night vision camera? 😀 I guess I have to wait for a bit 😁 I have the FHD home outdoor security cameras with night vision of course and even they are not perfect but will be really good for a car.
I changed my reverse lights bulbs to some nice bright LED lights and it made a huge difference when reversing at night, even improved the quality of the reversing camera by miles
dt:
I changed my reverse lights bulbs to some nice bright LED lights and it made a huge difference when reversing at night, even improved the quality of the reversing camera by miles
yes this is another solution, thanks. How much is "huge difference"?
Ge0rge:
Yes. The VIRM is written detailing reasons for rejection / failure.
I probably understand the reason, don't blind drivers behind, but they could make some exception. They did for the back tint windows, mine so black you can't see the passengers and know who can sit there ;)