01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293713 9-Feb-2022 17:06
Send private message

Hi guys, I want to install the additional lights for reverse but not to connect to the real ones. I plan to turn on them by remote button when I need them. Will the lights pass WoF?

 

Thanks

wellygary
6711 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864201 9-Feb-2022 17:09
Send private message

If they are white lights, its unlikely they would pass unless they were wired into the existing reversing circuit, 

 

For some reason they get picky about cars that having white lights facing  the rear - cant think why :)

Jase2985
11650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864207 9-Feb-2022 17:27
Send private message

the question is why?

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864222 9-Feb-2022 18:08
Send private message

wellygary:

 

If they are white lights, its unlikely they would pass unless they were wired into the existing reversing circuit, 

 

For some reason they get picky about cars that having white lights facing  the rear - cant think why :)

 

 

Ok thanks.

 

Yes, white lights. I think I can wire into the existing reversing circuit and bypass a remote receiver for WoF and wire back to receiver after WoF. Hope they do not check how it wires.

 

Will ask my garage next time for my WoF. :)



HelloThere
100 posts

Master Geek


  #2864247 9-Feb-2022 18:48
Send private message

You are only allowed two reversing lights so three or more would fail a WOF.

Jase2985
11650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864305 9-Feb-2022 19:09
Send private message

https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/lighting/reversing-lamps#tab1


richms
25279 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2864306 9-Feb-2022 19:11
Send private message

Is this a car or a truck or what? You can have additional work lights on some non passenger type vehicles, IME they dont seem to care on utes/4x4s if you have extra lights on them for working/unloading etc so long as they are switched.

 

Otherwise how would you have a tray light pointing back there? If that happens to help you reverse better, then thats also good.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864321 9-Feb-2022 19:48
Send private message

richms:

 

Is this a car or a truck or what? You can have additional work lights on some non passenger type vehicles, IME they dont seem to care on utes/4x4s if you have extra lights on them for working/unloading etc so long as they are switched.

 

Otherwise how would you have a tray light pointing back there? If that happens to help you reverse better, then thats also good.

 

 

its SUV, passenger.



01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864325 9-Feb-2022 19:55
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/lighting/reversing-lamps#tab1

 

 

they described every single situation not to have the add.lights.

gzt

gzt
13723 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2864330 9-Feb-2022 19:59
Send private message

Maybe you need a new reversing camera and/or display adjustment?

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864334 9-Feb-2022 20:11
Send private message

gzt: Maybe you need a new reversing camera and/or display adjustment?

 

you mean 4K with ultra-red night vision camera? 😀 I guess I have to wait for a bit 😁 I have the FHD home outdoor security cameras with night vision of course and even they are not perfect but will be really good for a car.

dt

dt
1089 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864405 9-Feb-2022 21:25
Send private message

I changed my reverse lights bulbs to some nice bright LED lights and it made a huge difference when reversing at night, even improved the quality of the reversing camera by miles 

Ge0rge
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864416 9-Feb-2022 21:58
Send private message

01EG:

Jase2985:


https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/lighting/reversing-lamps#tab1



they described every single situation not to have the add.lights.



Yes. The VIRM is written detailing reasons for rejection / failure.

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864418 9-Feb-2022 22:06
Send private message

dt:

 

I changed my reverse lights bulbs to some nice bright LED lights and it made a huge difference when reversing at night, even improved the quality of the reversing camera by miles 

 

 

yes this is another solution, thanks. How much is "huge difference"?

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2864422 9-Feb-2022 22:12
Send private message

Ge0rge:

Yes. The VIRM is written detailing reasons for rejection / failure.

 

I probably understand the reason, don't blind drivers behind, but they could make some exception. They did for the back tint windows, mine so black you can't see the passengers and know who can sit there ;)

insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2864423 9-Feb-2022 22:17
Send private message

Can you share the use case?

E.g
- For launching a boat at night to smuggle overpriced facemasks.
- For reversing up a long dark driveway
- For blinding someone tailgating you
- For blinding speed cameras

