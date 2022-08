Hope to pick the brains of people here ... does anyone know if cars need a cert for a 40mm lift kit ? I can see on the LVVTA website that it says 4x4's with a lift kit need a cert, does that rule also cover standard cars ?

I'm tired of buying new mud flaps and then promptly ripping them off again on the junk roads around here, the car is just too low, especially when loaded up.

Thanks!