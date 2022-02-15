Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)2017/106000km Outlander phev battery health
jamiNz

#293813 15-Feb-2022 15:17
Hi All,

 

 I want to buy a 2017 Outlander phev with 106000km. Following pic shows the battery health. Could anyone shed some light on this matter, should I buy this car?

 

Thanks

 

jami

 

 

 

 

 

RobDickinson
  #2868926 15-Feb-2022 16:13
OK it has the 11.4kwh battery I assume not the larger 12kwh

 

 

 

And 8.5kwh remaining with a SOH of 75%

 

 

 

57% of its driving has been on its battery (67k out of 108k)

 

 

 

Cells look reasonably balanced.

 

 

 

Its a year off dropping below the warranty % for SOH but I bet mitsubishi wont want to know even if its an NZ new car.

 

 

 

 

 

Do you want to buy it? I cant say. I think it looks a but worse than average for I'd expect a 2017 to have but then its been driven a lot on ev.

 

 

 

The BMS is the main problem as its poor at calculating SOH, the cells are likely better.

