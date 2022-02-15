Hi All,
I want to buy a 2017 Outlander phev with 106000km. Following pic shows the battery health. Could anyone shed some light on this matter, should I buy this car?
Thanks
jami
OK it has the 11.4kwh battery I assume not the larger 12kwh
And 8.5kwh remaining with a SOH of 75%
57% of its driving has been on its battery (67k out of 108k)
Cells look reasonably balanced.
Its a year off dropping below the warranty % for SOH but I bet mitsubishi wont want to know even if its an NZ new car.
Do you want to buy it? I cant say. I think it looks a but worse than average for I'd expect a 2017 to have but then its been driven a lot on ev.
The BMS is the main problem as its poor at calculating SOH, the cells are likely better.