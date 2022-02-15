OK it has the 11.4kwh battery I assume not the larger 12kwh

And 8.5kwh remaining with a SOH of 75%

57% of its driving has been on its battery (67k out of 108k)

Cells look reasonably balanced.

Its a year off dropping below the warranty % for SOH but I bet mitsubishi wont want to know even if its an NZ new car.

Do you want to buy it? I cant say. I think it looks a but worse than average for I'd expect a 2017 to have but then its been driven a lot on ev.

The BMS is the main problem as its poor at calculating SOH, the cells are likely better.