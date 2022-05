My son is in the market for his first car. Narrowed down options to below. Need some feedback as my knowledge of cars are slim.

2006 Suzuki Swift Sport - 88,000kms 1.6L

2007 VW Golf GT - 120,000 kms 2.0L

Both selling for under 6k. Both bodies looks ok and regularly serviced based on documents provided.

But no clue as to which one is better in terms of total ownership cost. Insurance/Maintenance cost.