Evening GZ,
I'm looking at doing something I've never done before, and that's to hire a campervan and cruise around the South Island for a few days in April. I'm originally from the South, but have spent the last few years based in the Manawatu, so I wanted to get back to my "home" island and actually see a good chunk of it for once.
I've had a brief look at the options available, and I think I'm set on a two-berth option with a shower, as they typically have more interior space than the basic twin options.
Jucy campers seem easy to understand with their clear pricing & insurance options.
I'm just wondering if anyone has any experience with this stuff, and could offer tips on things to watch out for, like hidden charges/fees, or any positive experiences that you really found worth-while.
Cheers.