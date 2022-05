jonathan18: For me, adaptive cruise control alone is worth that $2k. I went through the same consideration years ago when deciding between the 6 in GSX and Limited forms, and don’t regret stumping up for the latter. While that $2k is a much lower differential than I paid, it’s disappointing to see Mazda failing to include things like adaptive cruise control on all models, as Toyota has done for a decent period of time.

I looked at the Toyota Yaris Hatch GX, and it did come with Adaptive Cruise Control, but lacks several things that I get with the Mazda,

Push Button Start, 16" Wheels to name a couple of things. But the main thing for me is the transmission; 6 Speed Automatic on the Mazda. CVT on the Toyota.

The Toyota has a sharper drive away price (about $2200 cheaper) than the Mazda GSX.