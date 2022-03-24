Hi all, this weekend we will be buying a Mazda Axela for our daughter. I KNOW she will want / need bluetooth music working. We can probably survive without the gps working, and the limited radio reception

Two cars we have our eye on have slightly different factory audio systems. One has the BOSE system, and the nice looking double din head unit has a rear camera integrated in the rear boot badge. It says it has bluetooth, but I have a funny feeling it may only be for phone calls and not audio?

The second car which is cheaper with slightly more kms, has the standard audio system, still with a double din head unit. Unsure about bluetooth at this stage.

I know there are thousands of these cars around so someone might know if the BOSE system can play BT music? If it cant, that car probaly becomes out of our price range if it needs another head unit, and apparently gets even more expensive making it work with the Bose speakers and amp/sub.

So if that was the case the cheaper car with slightly more kms becomes more appealing as we could put a new head unit in for maybe 5 or $600.

Obviously if no one knows I can spend some time when we look at the car trying to pair a phone in Japanese when we test drive it .....

Cheers for any info.