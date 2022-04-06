Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Kia EV6 - NZ Pricing and spec sheet released
Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295561 6-Apr-2022 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Spec sheet is out.

 

https://kia.co.nz/vehicles/kia-ev6/range-and-specifications/

 

In short it's good.

 

Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 18
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
RunningMan
7046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897662 6-Apr-2022 14:10
Send private message quote this post

The low spec models are well looked after too.

Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897670 6-Apr-2022 14:21
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

The low spec models are well looked after too.

 



Yes absolutely. Was expecting the likes of Halogen / incandescent lighting, as per all but the top spec e-Niro and kona electric. And the likes of manual tailgate, no privacy glass on lower trims. But they all get that kinda stuff.

 

Other than heated seat's and steering wheel (which are typically standard on all EV's), nothing really seems to have been stripped from the lower spec trims. And most of the additional stuff that the higher trims get are genuinely high end features one would not expect on lower trims. Stuff like Around view monitor, HUD, Better seat trim, 14 speaker sound system, Bigger wheels, Power front passenger seat.

 

Summary:

 

 

Good stuff:

 

 

 

- 11kW charger across the entire range.

 

- Includes type 2 to type 2 cable (worth cira $270)

 

- Includes granny charge cable (spec sheet implies it is 12 amp which is not ideal)

 

- 8.5s / 7.3s / 5.2s / 5.2s 0-100 times for the four trims.

 

- Smart cruise with stop and go across the range

 

- Front & rear parking sensors on all trims

 

- LED headlights accross the range (multi-faceted reflector, except for top trim which gets Dual LED Headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam0

 

- LED rear lamps across the range

 

- Privacy Glass (tints at the rear) across the range)

 

- LED interior lamps

 

- Apple Audio / Android car-play on all trims.

 

- Interior Vehicle to load outlet on all trims

 

- Lots of 12v / USB (A and C) outlets

 

- Wireless phone charging across the range

 

- Dual zone climate control across the range.

 

- 1600Kg towing on the there long range trims.

 

- Powered tailgate.

 

 

 

 

 

Netural stuff

 

- 160mm ground clearance - kinda middle ground between a wagon and a SUV.

 

- 490L Boot and 52L / 20L frunk RWD / AWD) - OK not great.

 

 

 

 

 

Bad stuff:

 

- Exterior Vehicle to load only on top spec model. (all trims have an interior port good for the same 16A)

 

- 5.81 m turning radius (actually given the wheelbase this isn't too bad, and it still beats the model 3 at 5.9m).

 

- Heated front seats & steering wheel only available on AWD trims

 

- PTC heater (not heatpump)

 

Handsomedan
4728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897673 6-Apr-2022 14:27
Send private message quote this post

32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



Jase2985
11564 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897679 6-Apr-2022 14:36
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...

 

 

its a minimum of a 58KWh battery and 394km of range

alasta
5680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897680 6-Apr-2022 14:37
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...

 

 

That wouldn't be a problem for me. I only use my car every few days except when I'm on holiday in which case I would be using fast chargers anyway. 

 

My biggest problem is lack of any power supply in my apartment car park!

Handsomedan
4728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897683 6-Apr-2022 14:41
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

Handsomedan:

 

32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...

 

 

its a minimum of a 58KWh battery and 394km of range

 

 

Don't get me wrong - it's a great set of specs. I just think until we have faster charging, the general public will be somewhat put off by the inconvenience (whether real or perceived). 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897684 6-Apr-2022 14:44
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...

 



Well 72.5kWh usable battery is going to take a while to charge via a skinny cable. All other large battery EV's will have similar times (I think the Kona in my extended family was quoted as 41 hours, as they used less current for the calculation).

 

Oddly that number is at 12A. Which is a rare chose for a portable charger. Most portable charge cords are 8Amps (or 10A with thermal monitoring) so they can be plugged into any domestic plug. This will be the bigger issue. In my mind the whole point of that cable is to be able to plug in anywhere. Hopefully it can be swapped to a 10A plug, or the current dialed back in the car and a 10A to whatever plug adapter cord (with integrated circuit breaker) used.

 

If you are going to get a sparky in to install a bigger than 10A wall outlet, might as well go whole hog and get a 32A single phase (or 16A three phase) wall mounted EVSE. Suspect most buyers will take this route.

 

 

 

 

 

But there are a good number of larger battery EV owners that just use their slow cables. Key things to remember:

 

  • Rarely do people arrive home with a compactly flat EV.
  • As long as an overnight charge adds enough power to serve typical daily running (i.e. commute), you are covered for your typical daily usage.
  • Rare use cases (such as doing two 500km day trips back to back) can be handled by a stop at a fast charger.

 

 

Still I think that in installed wall mounted EVSE at home is well worth it for any 50+kWh usable battery EV. Means you can pritty much be sure of a full charge the next morning regardless. And means you can get your typical charge done in offpeak time.



Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897687 6-Apr-2022 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Don't get me wrong - it's a great set of specs. I just think until we have faster charging, the general public will be somewhat put off by the inconvenience (whether real or perceived). 

 

 

The car can support 11kW fast charging onboard. That's roughly 16A three phase. 7hr 20min quoted to charge from 10% to full at that rate. Typically 32A single phase would also be supported (7.3kW), giving an approx 9 hour charge time from 10% to full.

 

Getting a wall mounted EVSE is fairly attainable at home. Units are generally $1,000 - $2000, and would cost $300 - $1000 for the install depending on wiring run length etc. Suspect the vast majority of customers will go this route.

lchiu7
5760 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897692 6-Apr-2022 14:56
Send private message quote this post

If Tesla extend this pilot to NZ to allow non Tesla cars to charge at a supercharger

 

https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/support/non-tesla-supercharging#selected-countries

 

Then I have about 8 (?) super chargers available about 10 minutes drive from my house.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897699 6-Apr-2022 15:16
Send private message quote this post

lchiu7:

 

If Tesla extend this pilot to NZ to allow non Tesla cars to charge at a supercharger

 

https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/support/non-tesla-supercharging#selected-countries

 

Then I have about 8 (?) super chargers available about 10 minutes drive from my house.

 

 

No word on that yet. And it is a bit messy given the likes of the EV6 has it's charge port on the back right, where tesla has it on the back left (and tesla superchargers have very short cables.

 

Regardless, with a 500km range EV, as long as you can have a 7kW+ AC EVSE installed at home, a fast charger close to home is far from essential (but might be a handy backup if say you need to park elsewhere due to your house being painted or similar).

 

 

 

And for somebody with an 800V fast charge capable, 500km range EV in wellington, charge.net already has you well covered with charging stations. Charging in  taupo, Bombay (auckland) & Kawakawa. will get you to Cape Reinga (and back to Kawakawa) with just three stops. All of those are 300kW capiable hyper-rapid chargers with 6 cords each, 4 of them CCS2 to suit the EV6.

Scotdownunder
171 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2897752 6-Apr-2022 17:34
Send private message quote this post

Another thing missing from the base models is the 360 degree camera system ( surround view monitor).  I find that invaluable on my Leaf.

 

 

RunningMan
7046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897811 6-Apr-2022 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Scott3: [snip]

 

Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.

 

 

I think this is a mistake on Kia NZ's part. The Niro EV has a heat pump on the top spec model and it would be good on the EV6 too, reducing consumption for cold climate users. These may be the same ones who want AWD for snow driving, so having it on the top AWD models could be a good fit.

Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897830 6-Apr-2022 21:36
Send private message quote this post

Scotdownunder:

 

Another thing missing from the base models is the 360 degree camera system ( surround view monitor).  I find that invaluable on my Leaf.

 

 

 



Included on the two AWD trim levels.

 

Don't think 360 degree camera systems are a common inclusion on non luxury base trim cars. Suspect your leaf is a high trim level.

cshwone
892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897835 6-Apr-2022 21:55
Send private message quote this post

Definitely affordable!! People can cope with OPEX, it's Capital that gets them every time.

Scott3

2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897836 6-Apr-2022 22:01
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Scott3: [snip]

 

Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.

 

 

I think this is a mistake on Kia NZ's part. The Niro EV has a heat pump on the top spec model and it would be good on the EV6 too, reducing consumption for cold climate users. These may be the same ones who want AWD for snow driving, so having it on the top AWD models could be a good fit.

 

 

It is a bit of a surprise that it has been omitted across the range.

Personally think heat pumps should be standard on EV's outside of the tropic's. They have a material impact on cold weather range, And overall efficiency of the vehicle when heating is required.

However I accept that they cost money and add a little weight, and getting that long range RWD EV6 under the $80k rebate cap is critical for the EV6 to sell in high volumes, and that that also necessitates it be omitted on the shorter range RWD to make the higher trim better across the board (other than kerb weight) for marketing simplicity.

Don't see why it would be excluded from the AWD cars though. If one is spending around the $100k mark on an EV, in NZ climate, I think they would be willing to carry the cost to have a heat pump.


USA gets it on AWD trims:

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 18
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 