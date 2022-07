RunningMan: The low spec models are well looked after too.

Yes absolutely. Was expecting the likes of Halogen / incandescent lighting, as per all but the top spec e-Niro and kona electric. And the likes of manual tailgate, no privacy glass on lower trims. But they all get that kinda stuff.

Other than heated seat's and steering wheel (which are typically standard on all EV's), nothing really seems to have been stripped from the lower spec trims. And most of the additional stuff that the higher trims get are genuinely high end features one would not expect on lower trims. Stuff like Around view monitor, HUD, Better seat trim, 14 speaker sound system, Bigger wheels, Power front passenger seat.





Summary:

Good stuff:

- 11kW charger across the entire range.

- Includes type 2 to type 2 cable (worth cira $270)

- Includes granny charge cable (spec sheet implies it is 12 amp which is not ideal)

- 8.5s / 7.3s / 5.2s / 5.2s 0-100 times for the four trims.

- Smart cruise with stop and go across the range

- Front & rear parking sensors on all trims

- LED headlights accross the range (multi-faceted reflector, except for top trim which gets Dual LED Headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam0

- LED rear lamps across the range

- Privacy Glass (tints at the rear) across the range)

- LED interior lamps

- Apple Audio / Android car-play on all trims.

- Interior Vehicle to load outlet on all trims

- Lots of 12v / USB (A and C) outlets

- Wireless phone charging across the range

- Dual zone climate control across the range.

- 1600Kg towing on the there long range trims.

- Powered tailgate.

Netural stuff

- 160mm ground clearance - kinda middle ground between a wagon and a SUV.

- 490L Boot and 52L / 20L frunk RWD / AWD) - OK not great.

Bad stuff:

- Exterior Vehicle to load only on top spec model. (all trims have an interior port good for the same 16A)

- 5.81 m turning radius (actually given the wheelbase this isn't too bad, and it still beats the model 3 at 5.9m).

- Heated front seats & steering wheel only available on AWD trims

- PTC heater (not heatpump)