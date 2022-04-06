Handsomedan: 32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...

Well 72.5kWh usable battery is going to take a while to charge via a skinny cable. All other large battery EV's will have similar times (I think the Kona in my extended family was quoted as 41 hours, as they used less current for the calculation).

Oddly that number is at 12A. Which is a rare chose for a portable charger. Most portable charge cords are 8Amps (or 10A with thermal monitoring) so they can be plugged into any domestic plug. This will be the bigger issue. In my mind the whole point of that cable is to be able to plug in anywhere. Hopefully it can be swapped to a 10A plug, or the current dialed back in the car and a 10A to whatever plug adapter cord (with integrated circuit breaker) used.

If you are going to get a sparky in to install a bigger than 10A wall outlet, might as well go whole hog and get a 32A single phase (or 16A three phase) wall mounted EVSE. Suspect most buyers will take this route.

But there are a good number of larger battery EV owners that just use their slow cables. Key things to remember:

Rarely do people arrive home with a compactly flat EV.

As long as an overnight charge adds enough power to serve typical daily running (i.e. commute), you are covered for your typical daily usage.

Rare use cases (such as doing two 500km day trips back to back) can be handled by a stop at a fast charger.

Still I think that in installed wall mounted EVSE at home is well worth it for any 50+kWh usable battery EV. Means you can pritty much be sure of a full charge the next morning regardless. And means you can get your typical charge done in offpeak time.