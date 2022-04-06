Spec sheet is out.
https://kia.co.nz/vehicles/kia-ev6/range-and-specifications/
In short it's good.
Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.
Spec sheet is out.
https://kia.co.nz/vehicles/kia-ev6/range-and-specifications/
In short it's good.
Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.
The low spec models are well looked after too.
RunningMan:
The low spec models are well looked after too.
Other than heated seat's and steering wheel (which are typically standard on all EV's), nothing really seems to have been stripped from the lower spec trims. And most of the additional stuff that the higher trims get are genuinely high end features one would not expect on lower trims. Stuff like Around view monitor, HUD, Better seat trim, 14 speaker sound system, Bigger wheels, Power front passenger seat.
Summary:
Good stuff:
- 11kW charger across the entire range.
- Includes type 2 to type 2 cable (worth cira $270)
- Includes granny charge cable (spec sheet implies it is 12 amp which is not ideal)
- 8.5s / 7.3s / 5.2s / 5.2s 0-100 times for the four trims.
- Smart cruise with stop and go across the range
- Front & rear parking sensors on all trims
- LED headlights accross the range (multi-faceted reflector, except for top trim which gets Dual LED Headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam0
- LED rear lamps across the range
- Privacy Glass (tints at the rear) across the range)
- LED interior lamps
- Apple Audio / Android car-play on all trims.
- Interior Vehicle to load outlet on all trims
- Lots of 12v / USB (A and C) outlets
- Wireless phone charging across the range
- Dual zone climate control across the range.
- 1600Kg towing on the there long range trims.
- Powered tailgate.
Netural stuff
- 160mm ground clearance - kinda middle ground between a wagon and a SUV.
- 490L Boot and 52L / 20L frunk RWD / AWD) - OK not great.
Bad stuff:
- Exterior Vehicle to load only on top spec model. (all trims have an interior port good for the same 16A)
- 5.81 m turning radius (actually given the wheelbase this isn't too bad, and it still beats the model 3 at 5.9m).
- Heated front seats & steering wheel only available on AWD trims
- PTC heater (not heatpump)
32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Handsomedan:
32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...
its a minimum of a 58KWh battery and 394km of range
Handsomedan:
32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...
That wouldn't be a problem for me. I only use my car every few days except when I'm on holiday in which case I would be using fast chargers anyway.
My biggest problem is lack of any power supply in my apartment car park!
Jase2985:
Handsomedan:
32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...
its a minimum of a 58KWh battery and 394km of range
Don't get me wrong - it's a great set of specs. I just think until we have faster charging, the general public will be somewhat put off by the inconvenience (whether real or perceived).
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Handsomedan:
32 hrs to fully charge at home without fast charger...
Oddly that number is at 12A. Which is a rare chose for a portable charger. Most portable charge cords are 8Amps (or 10A with thermal monitoring) so they can be plugged into any domestic plug. This will be the bigger issue. In my mind the whole point of that cable is to be able to plug in anywhere. Hopefully it can be swapped to a 10A plug, or the current dialed back in the car and a 10A to whatever plug adapter cord (with integrated circuit breaker) used.
If you are going to get a sparky in to install a bigger than 10A wall outlet, might as well go whole hog and get a 32A single phase (or 16A three phase) wall mounted EVSE. Suspect most buyers will take this route.
But there are a good number of larger battery EV owners that just use their slow cables. Key things to remember:
Still I think that in installed wall mounted EVSE at home is well worth it for any 50+kWh usable battery EV. Means you can pritty much be sure of a full charge the next morning regardless. And means you can get your typical charge done in offpeak time.
Handsomedan:
Don't get me wrong - it's a great set of specs. I just think until we have faster charging, the general public will be somewhat put off by the inconvenience (whether real or perceived).
The car can support 11kW fast charging onboard. That's roughly 16A three phase. 7hr 20min quoted to charge from 10% to full at that rate. Typically 32A single phase would also be supported (7.3kW), giving an approx 9 hour charge time from 10% to full.
Getting a wall mounted EVSE is fairly attainable at home. Units are generally $1,000 - $2000, and would cost $300 - $1000 for the install depending on wiring run length etc. Suspect the vast majority of customers will go this route.
If Tesla extend this pilot to NZ to allow non Tesla cars to charge at a supercharger
https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/support/non-tesla-supercharging#selected-countries
Then I have about 8 (?) super chargers available about 10 minutes drive from my house.
Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount
System One: PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV
System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex
lchiu7:
If Tesla extend this pilot to NZ to allow non Tesla cars to charge at a supercharger
https://www.tesla.com/en_GB/support/non-tesla-supercharging#selected-countries
Then I have about 8 (?) super chargers available about 10 minutes drive from my house.
No word on that yet. And it is a bit messy given the likes of the EV6 has it's charge port on the back right, where tesla has it on the back left (and tesla superchargers have very short cables.
Regardless, with a 500km range EV, as long as you can have a 7kW+ AC EVSE installed at home, a fast charger close to home is far from essential (but might be a handy backup if say you need to park elsewhere due to your house being painted or similar).
And for somebody with an 800V fast charge capable, 500km range EV in wellington, charge.net already has you well covered with charging stations. Charging in taupo, Bombay (auckland) & Kawakawa. will get you to Cape Reinga (and back to Kawakawa) with just three stops. All of those are 300kW capiable hyper-rapid chargers with 6 cords each, 4 of them CCS2 to suit the EV6.
Another thing missing from the base models is the 360 degree camera system ( surround view monitor). I find that invaluable on my Leaf.
Scott3: [snip]
Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.
I think this is a mistake on Kia NZ's part. The Niro EV has a heat pump on the top spec model and it would be good on the EV6 too, reducing consumption for cold climate users. These may be the same ones who want AWD for snow driving, so having it on the top AWD models could be a good fit.
Scotdownunder:
Another thing missing from the base models is the 360 degree camera system ( surround view monitor). I find that invaluable on my Leaf.
Don't think 360 degree camera systems are a common inclusion on non luxury base trim cars. Suspect your leaf is a high trim level.
Definitely affordable!! People can cope with OPEX, it's Capital that gets them every time.
RunningMan:
Scott3: [snip]
Only important thing I can see missing is a heat pump.
I think this is a mistake on Kia NZ's part. The Niro EV has a heat pump on the top spec model and it would be good on the EV6 too, reducing consumption for cold climate users. These may be the same ones who want AWD for snow driving, so having it on the top AWD models could be a good fit.
It is a bit of a surprise that it has been omitted across the range.
Personally think heat pumps should be standard on EV's outside of the tropic's. They have a material impact on cold weather range, And overall efficiency of the vehicle when heating is required.
However I accept that they cost money and add a little weight, and getting that long range RWD EV6 under the $80k rebate cap is critical for the EV6 to sell in high volumes, and that that also necessitates it be omitted on the shorter range RWD to make the higher trim better across the board (other than kerb weight) for marketing simplicity.
Don't see why it would be excluded from the AWD cars though. If one is spending around the $100k mark on an EV, in NZ climate, I think they would be willing to carry the cost to have a heat pump.
USA gets it on AWD trims: