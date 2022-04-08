ianganderton

Good morning, first post here 😎
I had a problem with my van (toyota hiace 3.0 TD) not starting the other day. I had parked at the super market, made a phone call then brought a basket of groceries so not long. When I went to start the van the starter motor solenoid clicked repeatedly
The battery voltage tested at 12.36V
A friend came out with jump leads but that didn’t work. They were very thin
Took the battery back to his and put it on a trickle charger
Charged it up to about 12.7V. Van started when back in the vehicle. Put the trickle charger on over night and battery was at 13.5V next morning. Started normally. Drove back and forth to work 45 min each way no problems
The following day I tested the voltage after overnight test and it was at 12.65V. After 45min drive it tested at 13.2V engine off
This morning I’ve watched a couple of videos and tested the battery voltage under the following conditions
12.59V off and cold
14.11V cold and running, no accessories
14.01V cold(ish) and running with all accessories
14.07V warming up minimal accessories
13.14V off and warmish
This all seems fine based on the videos I watched but I’m concerned I haven’t identified the problem that caused the van not to start
Any suggestions?
Multimeter is a Uni-T 216C
Van specs TOYOTA HIACE KDH221R KDH221 11/2006~01/2019 5 Door Van 3.0 litre, DIESEL, 1KDFTV I4 16v DOHC Turbo CRD {80KW} RWD,MT,[JAPAN]