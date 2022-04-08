ianganderton

Those voltages all sound fine, but that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story.

Get the battery load tested as a first port of call (any garage/auto sparky, even repco/supercheap may do it). If it's fine, then your starter might be starting to crap out.

At that point it's best to get an auto sparky to assess it, unless you want to 'parts cannon' it & hope you got the right part first time.

If you can get to the starter easily, next time this happens, gently tap the starter with a hammer or similar while someone tries to start the vehicle. If you find this helps, most likely it is the starter.



Edit - really good points by Jase below too.

You should have a pretty decent battery - 600CCA probably as a minimum I'd guess. Also would be sensible to inspect the terminals/connections, make sure they are tight and no obvious corrosion etc.