Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


#295701 16-Apr-2022 14:44
Send private message quote this post

My car is now warning me to get on and replace my front brakes - I suspect the rotors will also need replacing.


 


Does anyone have a good euro part supplier in NZ? I've been quoted about $1000 for parts alone, so just wanting to see what else is around before I go and pull the trigger. My supplier in the states that I normally use has hiked up their shipping rates recently, so not worth going through them for this order - I suspect rates hike + weight is probably the issue.


It's a BMW 3 series, in case thats relevant.


edit: I am also based in Auckland

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
 1 | 2
MaxineN
1039 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2902950 16-Apr-2022 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Where are you? If you're around Christchurch, Steve Welford is a euro specialist mechanic and would probably get it cheaper and fit them.
No idea about anywhere else though.

 

 

 

No idea about anywhere else though.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902952 16-Apr-2022 14:52
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

Where are you? If you're around Christchurch, Steve Welford is a euro specialist mechanic and would probably get it cheaper and fit them.


 


No idea about anywhere else though.



Oh dang, I'm based in Auckland unfortunately.

Deamo
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2902953 16-Apr-2022 14:57
Send private message quote this post

You could try SD European based in Hamilton - https://shop.sdeuropean.co.nz/



Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902969 16-Apr-2022 15:07
Send private message quote this post

Deamo:

 

You could try SD European based in Hamilton - https://shop.sdeuropean.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

Thanks, couldn't find anything on their website, but have sent them a parts enquiry.

 

 

 

 

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903015 16-Apr-2022 17:44
Send private message quote this post

http://www.znoelli.co.nz/

 

I have used them for several years now and I do a high mileage, mainly night driving so fairly frisky.

 

I only use the cheapest of their range as I do not do track work and the prices are extremely competitive compared with manufacturer parts. I found them in a search for good brake parts without the manufacturers eye watering prices.

 

I had a query about wear a couple of years ago and they promptly sent two sets of pads the next grade up for the lower grade price. I found out later it was the handbrake screw in the caliper but they weren't fussed about me paying the extra.

 

They have agents all over but are based in Wiri.

johno1234
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2903023 16-Apr-2022 18:30
Send private message quote this post

I put 3rd party rotors and pads in my vw after my mechanic said they were equivalent to oem.

They worked fine but had a strange side effect. Braking in reverse led to the loudest, most penetrating screeching squeal from brand new until the pads reached replacement.

Daynger
305 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2903214 17-Apr-2022 14:06
Send private message quote this post

I did my brakes on my Merc myself with all the parts from Rock Auto in the states.

 

Cost about a quarter of what MercedesNZ wanted, and half of what any NZ supplier could supply the bits for.



Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903219 17-Apr-2022 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Daynger:

 

I did my brakes on my Merc myself with all the parts from Rock Auto in the states.

 

Cost about a quarter of what MercedesNZ wanted, and half of what any NZ supplier could supply the bits for.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I just took a look through their catalogue. It appears that their prices are fantastic, until you get to the shipping component. Anywhere from 250-400 for shipping it seems, which brings them up to local prices. I'll have a play around with it, but I might be out of luck with the shipping aspects. 

Technofreak
5465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2903290 17-Apr-2022 22:24
Send private message quote this post

Aaroona:

 

Daynger:

 

I did my brakes on my Merc myself with all the parts from Rock Auto in the states.

 

Cost about a quarter of what MercedesNZ wanted, and half of what any NZ supplier could supply the bits for.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I just took a look through their catalogue. It appears that their prices are fantastic, until you get to the shipping component. Anywhere from 250-400 for shipping it seems, which brings them up to local prices. I'll have a play around with it, but I might be out of luck with the shipping aspects. 

 

 

I haven't shipped anything recently but shipping costs out of the US can vary significantly depending on who or how you do it.  No doubt Covid has changed the landscape somewhat. Is it worth trying YouShop?

 

Do a bit of checking around to see what's available and see if you can get them to use a different shipping method




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903291 17-Apr-2022 22:29
Send private message quote this post

Technofreak:

 

Aaroona:

 

Thanks, I just took a look through their catalogue. It appears that their prices are fantastic, until you get to the shipping component. Anywhere from 250-400 for shipping it seems, which brings them up to local prices. I'll have a play around with it, but I might be out of luck with the shipping aspects. 

 

 

I haven't shipped anything recently but shipping costs out of the US can vary significantly depending on who or how you do it.  No doubt Covid has changed the landscape somewhat. Is it worth trying YouShop?

 

Do a bit of checking around to see what's available and see if you can get them to use a different shipping method

 

 

 

 

I just did a guess on dimensions of package, and YouShop came back with around $400 NZD. Sounds like its going to be unviable, at least from these sources. I found a place called micksgarage which appears to charge $30 NZD shipping from Ireland for some brake rotors... Brings price including shipping for 2 rotors and a wear sensor to about $550... I'll keep searching for a bit and see what else I can find

lxsw20
2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903295 17-Apr-2022 23:01
Send private message quote this post

BNT worth a shot. Retail pricing probably won't be fantastic, but worth comparing. They supply Brembo amongst others. 

mudguard
1418 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903376 18-Apr-2022 08:21
Send private message quote this post

Might be worth measuring your rotors and checking if they actually need replacing. Might just need pads. I can't imagine anything other than the M3 use anything too exotic. I bought new rotors for my Civic recently albeit just the rotor not the hat as they are two piece and they weren't too expensive and they were 300mm.
I'll try find where I bought them. Actually doesn't look like Cardwells sell normal rotors so ignore that

I'll try find where I bought them. Actually doesn't look like Cardwells sell normal rotors so ignore that

RunningMan
7054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903382 18-Apr-2022 08:41
Send private message quote this post

Do DBA make rotors for it? If so, should be able to get them from any of the NZ or Australian online retailers.

 

https://dba.com.au/products/catalogue/online-catalogue/


Ge0rge
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2903386 18-Apr-2022 08:45
Send private message quote this post

mudguard: Might be worth measuring your rotors and checking if they actually need replacing. Might just need pads.


Definitely measure before replacing. Most rotors will have a minimum measurement cast on them somewhere, otherwise the manual is your friend.

Calipers for thickness, and a DTI of you want to measure deflection or runout - again the manual will have limits and tolerances.

I certainly wouldn't be blindly replacing both without measuring to know the wear first.

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903748 19-Apr-2022 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone, I'll definitely be having them checked, I just wanted to see what suppliers there are as I'm pretty sure they will need replacing - this is the second or third set of brake pads, so the rotors will be getting down for sure.

 

What is the bremtec brand like? Anyone have experience with them? 

 

I have found a couple of suppliers from AU and one from NZ. The ones from AU will do the Zimmerman brakes and rotors, which are OEM suppliers to BMW. The NZ supplier will do Bremtec, all similar pricing, give or take. 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





