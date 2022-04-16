My car is now warning me to get on and replace my front brakes - I suspect the rotors will also need replacing.

Does anyone have a good euro part supplier in NZ? I've been quoted about $1000 for parts alone, so just wanting to see what else is around before I go and pull the trigger. My supplier in the states that I normally use has hiked up their shipping rates recently, so not worth going through them for this order - I suspect rates hike + weight is probably the issue.

It's a BMW 3 series, in case thats relevant.

edit: I am also based in Auckland