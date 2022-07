Toyota has perfect business vision and 2 decades of the best ever hybrid technology.

While 10 year old Leafs are heading towards scrap yards already, people are seriously considering 10 year old Toyota hybrid being a good buy (judging by posts in various social media groups I am part of)..

While some local dreamers are hoping there will be buyers for their home-cooked $20k+ EV replacement batteries, Toyota owner just hops into nearest Toyota dealer and gets brand new, $4k NZD genuine hybrid battery as a replacement for their tired one, which had already made 300.000kms.

We'll see about solid state batteries, timing is perfect, 2025 would be right time to get me a brand new Toyota...







