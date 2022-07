Nuances:

Use Tower or AA as example.

I also talked to State and two others, rendered them all useless.

1) re: Agreed price (or the price of brand new) - they only do that for first 2 years since brand new. Nobody seems to insure to agreed price even if your car is making <3000kms p.a. after 2 years.

Pathetic practice as when your NZ New car would be 3-5 year old they would estimate it's value based on second hand junk brought from Japan with clocked ODO and based on Trademe prices. E.g. what really worth $50k they would insure for max $30k as an example.

2) Glass cover. They all Do Not offer genuine glass replacement, but rather cheap made in Chine aftermarket crap. Beware of the "fine print" - about anything attached to the glass - which could be not covered. Modern cars equipped with front facing radar/camera attached to the glass may be not covered in reality and you would have difficult conversations (with AA as example) for them refusing to put in writing that such systems are covered and that genuine glass will be used.



Generally I found Insurance business being a scam based on multiple stories I've read in social media.

Hence drive carefully, consider your $1k of Insurance premium as a waste you can afford (if you can afford it) and change your car to the brand new one every 2 years if you can afford it....otherwise just consider 3-rd party insurance as a must have.



