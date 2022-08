We had massive issues around our area - turns out the issues appeared to be with one guy and his friends as I could hear him doing burnouts and went outside with my phone. I wasn’t recording anything, but just having my phone out spooked him and got him to stop to question me.



I told him stop being an idiot, explained there is a centre for disabled children just down the road as well as school kids and if I caught him again I’ll be getting the police involved. Also explained I know where he lived (even though I didn’t).



Since then never had any issues. Seems he told his friend there is a grumpy “old” man on that street who won’t hesitate to get the police involved. Still get the odd person speeding, but at least nobody flat out being idiotic during the day.



