What next for number plates
Batman

#296236 1-Jun-2022 08:27
Anyone knows what the next plate configuration will be when we get to the end of 3 letters 3 numbers? 




wellygary
6593 posts

  #2921212 1-Jun-2022 09:08
Don't know, 

 

But my poor maths says its not a problem we need to solve for at least 20 years,?

 

Axxnnn gives ~670,000 combinations before the primary letter increments, - last time is looked were importing around 300K cars a year (1/2 new 1/2 used) 

 

so thats 2 years to clink over an  initial letter 

 

We're current at N?  so we have 12 more primary letters, or about 24 years, ( maybe 20 if the car population grows faster, -)

 

 we may just move to 4 letters and 2 numbers, of they might fo a flip and go numbers then letters, - the options are pretty open ended,  

 

 

ShadowAuror
6 posts

  #2921213 1-Jun-2022 09:10
From what I read and seeing some old vehicles, it should be 4 letters and 2 numbers... Eg: ABCD12

 

That should give 26^4 * 10^2  = 45,697,600 plates (more or less - there are some excluded numbers)

Batman

  #2921215 1-Jun-2022 09:12
Yeah the options are open just thought maybe they have announced and someone will surely know if that's the case. 

 

 

 

Perhaps not. 

 

 

 

I think we are at PKxxxxx and we do about one letter a year




Batman

  #2921217 1-Jun-2022 09:12
ShadowAuror:

 

From what I read and seeing some old vehicles, it should be 4 letters and 2 numbers... Eg: ABCD12

 

That should give 26^4 * 10^2  = 45,697,600 plates (more or less - there are some excluded numbers)

 

 

 

 

I see keep it at 6

 

 

 

Makes sense




Dratsab
3795 posts

  #2921218 1-Jun-2022 09:18
wellygary: We're current at N? 

 

I'm seeing 'P' cars out there.

pchs
160 posts

  #2921222 1-Jun-2022 09:26
I thought this might be a thread about what is next, I.E when is he phase out of numberplates? surely in this electronic world there will be a time when they are not necessary.. 

 

Certainty displaying paper registrations, WOF and RUC in cars is pretty much redundant now... with Police and Parking authority's all having real-time information off the numberplate (contradicts above!) sending out little bits of paper in the post seems a waste of resources, I can't think of what having this displayed actually achieves? 

Bung
4466 posts

  #2921223 1-Jun-2022 09:27
Batman:

Yeah the options are open just thought maybe they have announced and someone will surely know if that's the case. 


 


Perhaps not. 


 


I think we are at PKxxxxx and we do about one letter a year



Are you talking car plates and are we that far? Neighbour has just bought an ex demonstrator NUNxxx



DonH
170 posts

  #2921233 1-Jun-2022 09:41
They could also go for mixed alpha and numeric - for example, N61P45.

 

The number plate on my first motorcycle was 4477. I bought it from a motorcycle shop. A year later I went to renew the registration, and received a visit from someone from the (then) Post Office claiming that I must have made a mistake with the number because there was no record of it and there was no such thing as a 4-digit number plate anyway. It took a visit to the parking lot, showing him the plate and the attached registration sticker(*), to convince him.

 

(*) Registration labels for motorcycles and cars used to be frangible plastic self-adhesive stickers, on the inside of windscreens for cars and on the number plate for motorcycles and trailers etc.

danielparker
154 posts

  #2921239 1-Jun-2022 09:49
Are you talking car plates and are we that far? Neighbour has just bought an ex demonstrator NUNxxx

 

 

 

My car is PFN***

Technofreak
5353 posts

  #2921289 1-Jun-2022 09:56
Why are we even bothering to have the discussion? The need to make a decision is that far into the future that if anything was decided now it can and probably will change before it's implemented. Not worth the brain power to bother thinking about ATM IMO.




Bung
4466 posts

  #2921291 1-Jun-2022 09:57
DonH:

The number plate on my first motorcycle was 4477. I bought it from a motorcycle shop. A year later I went to renew the registration, and received a visit from someone from the (then) Post Office claiming that I must have made a mistake with the number because there was no record of it and there was no such thing as a 4-digit number plate anyway. It took a visit to the parking lot, showing him the plate and the attached registration sticker(*), to convince him.


(*) Registration labels for motorcycles and cars used to be frangible plastic self-adhesive stickers, on the inside of windscreens for cars and on the number plate for motorcycles and trailers etc.



How old was it? Back in 60's they were 5 digit black & silver, my 1952 Tbird was 35854. Were they able to work back from sticker number? My 1st thought would have been that the 1st digit had been cut off.

Dingbatt
5648 posts

Uber Geek

  #2921293 1-Jun-2022 10:04
Technofreak: Why are we even bothering to have the discussion? The need to make a decision is that far into the future that if anything was decided now it can and probably will change before it's implemented. Not worth the brain power to bother thinking about ATMIMO.


 

That personalised plate is still available if you want it 😂

 

Edit: Removed the space to make a valid plate.




cshwone
879 posts

  #2921295 1-Jun-2022 10:06
Dingbatt:

 

Technofreak: Why are we even bothering to have the discussion? The need to make a decision is that far into the future that if anything was decided now it can and probably will change before it's implemented. Not worth the brain power to bother thinking about ATM IMO.


 

That personalised plate is still available if you want it 😂

 

 

Probably about 8 or so years with the current system, so in the great scheme of things not that far away.

Senecio
1472 posts

  #2921297 1-Jun-2022 10:08
pchs:

 

I thought this might be a thread about what is next, I.E when is he phase out of numberplates? surely in this electronic world there will be a time when they are not necessary.. 

 

Certainty displaying paper registrations, WOF and RUC in cars is pretty much redundant now... with Police and Parking authority's all having real-time information off the numberplate (contradicts above!) sending out little bits of paper in the post seems a waste of resources, I can't think of what having this displayed actually achieves? 

 

 

 

 

Without a unique identifier that is visible how do you propose the authorities would tell the difference from one white Camry to the next? I agree that we could remove all the unnecessary documentation that could be held in a database but you still need a unique identifier for each vehicle

