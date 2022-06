https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/waikato-expressway-speed-limit-to-change-to-110-kmh/

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set new 110km/hr speed limits for the SH1 Waikato Expressway, between Hampton Downs and Tamahere.

“This road has been selected to have its speed limit increased because of its design and safety features. This is one of the country’s best roads.