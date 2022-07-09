The eT60 will be priced from $79,990, including GST and on-road costs.
Just fitting in under the $80k cap to make it eligible for the $8,625 rebate.
Deliveries said to stat in Nov / Dec.
https://www.driven.co.nz/news/pricing-and-specs-announced-for-new-zealand-s-first-ev-ute/
https://evsandbeyond.co.nz/ldv-confirms-price-for-nzs-first-fully-electric-ute
New spec sheet is out
Sadly the spec sheet is riddled with errors. Some places have 150kW power, some have 130kW. Capitals in SI units are all over the place, one place states a DC charge to 80% in 40mins, another states 5 - 80% in 45mins. But I will try and take from it what I can.
And for comparison info from the Feb reveal:
https://www.driven.co.nz/news/ldv-ev-t60-new-zealand-s-first-electric-ute-is-revealed/
Good news:
- Our first EV ute is going to start deliveries really soon.
- an increase in tow rating from 1000kg to 1500kg. Still very low for the class, but a little less embarrassing.
- Same big battery and respectable range as at release (88.55kWh/ 325km).
- Hopefully the big battery means the car is less sensitive to added drag like a roof load or towing, than more efficient EV's like the tesla model 3.
- Sum of axle loads (3300kg, is quite a bit more than GVM (3050kg), which gives some flexibility as to how the ute be loaded)
- Improved safety spec (side & curtain airbags)
- 220v outlet (current not stated).
- Battery cooled by various method's
- Reasonably quick DC fast charging. if we assume 80kWh of the 88.55kWh battery is usable, 5% to 80% in 45mins equates to an average of 80kW, which is respectable.
- Impressive AC charging speed (5 hours). That works out to about 16kW (approx 32a three phase), which must be market leading, or close to it.
- Disc Brakes on all four wheels (many utes use drums in the rear)
Bad things:
- Big drop in payload from 980kg to 750kg. Good if comparing with a SUV, but quite low for a ute.
- GTW of 4050kg very limiting (assume this is gross train weight, usually GCM). Means if you tow the max 1500kg, you only have 250kg remaining paylod for the ute (remember accessories like towbar, tray liner, tray lid / canopy, driver, passengers etc come out of this).
- Very inefficient. Just 325km range from a 88.55kWh battery. As an example the EV6 RWD gets over 528km WLTP rates from a much smaller battery (77.4kWh total / 74.0kWh).
- Demo car at release has the motor mounted directly to the differential flange on the rear solid axle, which means a lot of unstrung weight. Interestingly the brochure depicts a different motor that could go under the bonnet (but this is unfeasible as the battery pack is in the way of the driveshaft that would be needed to make the ute the advertised RWD).
- Charge port location (ahead of the rear axle, left hand side), may require some creative parking get DC fast charger cords to reach - many favor cars with charge ports on the ends.
- Still no mention of a frunk.