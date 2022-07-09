The eT60 will be priced from $79,990, including GST and on-road costs.

Just fitting in under the $80k cap to make it eligible for the $8,625 rebate.

Deliveries said to stat in Nov / Dec.

https://www.driven.co.nz/news/pricing-and-specs-announced-for-new-zealand-s-first-ev-ute/

https://evsandbeyond.co.nz/ldv-confirms-price-for-nzs-first-fully-electric-ute

New spec sheet is out

https://easyupload.io/xu40a7

Sadly the spec sheet is riddled with errors. Some places have 150kW power, some have 130kW. Capitals in SI units are all over the place, one place states a DC charge to 80% in 40mins, another states 5 - 80% in 45mins. But I will try and take from it what I can.

And for comparison info from the Feb reveal:

https://www.driven.co.nz/news/ldv-ev-t60-new-zealand-s-first-electric-ute-is-revealed/











Good news:

Our first EV ute is going to start deliveries really soon.

an increase in tow rating from 1000kg to 1500kg. Still very low for the class, but a little less embarrassing.

Same big battery and respectable range as at release (88.55kWh/ 325km).

Hopefully the big battery means the car is less sensitive to added drag like a roof load or towing, than more efficient EV's like the tesla model 3.

Sum of axle loads (3300kg, is quite a bit more than GVM (3050kg), which gives some flexibility as to how the ute be loaded)

Improved safety spec (side & curtain airbags)

220v outlet (current not stated).

Battery cooled by various method's

Reasonably quick DC fast charging. if we assume 80kWh of the 88.55kWh battery is usable, 5% to 80% in 45mins equates to an average of 80kW, which is respectable.

Impressive AC charging speed (5 hours). That works out to about 16kW (approx 32a three phase), which must be market leading, or close to it.

Disc Brakes on all four wheels (many utes use drums in the rear)

Bad things: