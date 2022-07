I think Aussie will have a bit of a harder time getting people out of petrol / diesel cars, if not for the simple reason that the place is just bigger, the perception that you might not be able to travel from a to b without an extended pit stop to fill up with electricity would be more of a barrier there than here.

Range anxiety is difficult to overcome and the thought of "in reality, how often will it actually effect me" is difficult to get people to realise, hysteria and panic over rule common sense.