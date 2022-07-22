Are you a tinkerer, a tuner, a polishing pro? Maybe you’re a collector or simply the proud owner of your dream whip. If you relate to any of these statements, then we have a competition that will really get your engines revving.

Mobil motor oils and Greg Murphy are on the hunt for New Zealand’s meanest machine. If you have a vehicle that you pour all your love and attention into, enter now to be in to win $10K cash. Simply upload some pics and tell us about your vehicle here: https://www.mobilmeanmachine.co.nz/

Mobil Mean Machine is open to all kinds of cars - sports cars, muscle cars, supercars, show cars, not even cars - utes, vans, wagons and motorbikes can enter too. If you think you own New Zealand’s meanest machine then we want to see it.

Voting begins in just 16 days so get in quick - you won’t want to miss this one!