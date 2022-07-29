Ideal tool for removing, is a impact wrench, (likely a 1/2" one), with a matching (impact rated) socket. Pretty much every one of the common power tool brands will offer one of these. These are extremely powerful, so great for getting stuff off, but very hard to monitor how much torque is being applied, so risk damage from over torque if used on the install. Something with a cira 300Nm breakaway torque should be plenty.

For tighting, you want something to use as a nut runner, and then manually do the final torque with a torque wrench

I imagine some torque wrenches have a nut running function (where they cut out almost immediately when met with resistance - My dewalt impact driver does this on setting 1).

But this (not available in NZ), with an adapter to suit a socket would be an ideal nut runner. Basically a compact drill with a clutch and, with a hex head, rather than a chuck.

https://www.amazon.com/DEWALT-DCF601F2-Brushless-Cordless-Screwdriver/dp/B07TXN17NS

In terms of the sorts of toruqe needed, most cars it comes in at 135Nm or less (135Nm for a landcruiser 100 series), but for a teala model S, 175Nm is specified.