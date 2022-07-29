Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)best electrical tool to remove and tighten car wheel lug nuts?
Batman

Mad Scientist
27952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298944 29-Jul-2022 11:10
I thought I'd ask as I don't want to buy the wrong thing from Mitre 10 ...

 

I don't suppose an impact driver or a drill is the correct tool?

 

Thank




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Senecio
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2947760 29-Jul-2022 11:15
You need an impact wrench, don't get it confused with an impact driver.

 

Impact wrench

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/makita-impact-wrench-18-volt/p/379465

 

 

MikeB4
17115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2947761 29-Jul-2022 11:16
I hate over tightened wheel nuts. I carry(carried) a torque wrench in our motor vehicles and tightened the nuts according to specifications. If a tyre shop or workshop is doing the job an specifically state that rattle guns and alike are not used. I confess now that if we get a puncture I call roadside assist.

thewabbit
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2947763 29-Jul-2022 11:17
Impact driver will do the trick for removal, for installation you'd ideally use a torque wrench with the correct settings. Alternately use the cars wrench to tighten as the length of it will only allow you to put so much torque into it.

 

 

 

I've heard too many stories of snapped (wheel) studs to use an impact to tighten anything on a car



Bung
4602 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947767 29-Jul-2022 11:38
Senecio:

You need an impact wrench, don't get it confused with an impact driver.


Impact wrench


https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/makita-impact-wrench-18-volt/p/379465


 



$368 without a battery and charger.

A good garage might use a torque stick to limit the torque below the required amount then finish with a torque wrench. Torque sticks were made for air guns adjusted to a set max value. They aren't as accurate with electric guns.

I use a cross brace so you can use 2 hands to undo, 1 to tighten then I've got an old Sidchrome torque wrench that pretty much only gets used on the car wheels. It isn't accurate enough at lower values.

Jase2985
11596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947768 29-Jul-2022 11:44
Whats wrong with a power bar and a torque wrench?

lxsw20
2927 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947770 29-Jul-2022 11:53
I would argue none for electrical. Especially if you don't know what you're doing. It's a good way to cross thread nuts/bolts or snap them.

 

 

 

For doing up nuts, use the bar that is with your car, that way you know you can take the wheel off to change it on the side of the road. Do them up tight obviously but not to the stage they are impossible to take off.

 

 

 

To take off nuts that someone has put on with a rattle gun without taking this into consideration - a breaker bar and the correct size socket.

 

https://www.repco.co.nz/en/tools-equipment/hand-tools/socket-accessories/mechpro-blue-breaker-bar-610mm-1-2in-dr-mpbsk103/p/A1295078?kwSearch=breaker%20bar

robjg63
3495 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947774 29-Jul-2022 12:00
Annoys me no end when they use those rattle guns and over tighten the nuts - you pretty much cant humanly undo them unless you have the same appliance, or a very long handled wrench.

 

I remember a few years ago there were some complaints (Fair Go I think) about them being so over tightened they sometimes snapped off the studs!

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



Linux
9076 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947776 29-Jul-2022 12:11
Unless you have a disability stopping you from using the standard tools that came with the car you should not require anything else! You are just throwing money away

Changing a tyre on a car is very simple

Scott3
2833 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2947781 29-Jul-2022 12:26
Ideal tool for removing, is a impact wrench, (likely a 1/2" one), with a matching (impact rated) socket. Pretty much every one of the common power tool brands will offer one of these. These are extremely powerful, so great for getting stuff off, but very hard to monitor how much torque is being applied, so risk damage from over torque if used on the install. Something with a cira 300Nm breakaway torque should be plenty.

 

 

 

For tighting, you want something to use as a nut runner, and then manually do the final torque with a torque wrench

 

I imagine some torque wrenches have a nut running function (where they cut out almost immediately when met with resistance - My dewalt impact driver does this on setting 1).

 

But this (not available in NZ), with an adapter to suit a socket would be an ideal nut runner. Basically a compact drill with a clutch and, with a hex head, rather than a chuck.

 

https://www.amazon.com/DEWALT-DCF601F2-Brushless-Cordless-Screwdriver/dp/B07TXN17NS

 

 

 

In terms of the sorts of toruqe needed, most cars it comes in at 135Nm or less (135Nm for a landcruiser 100 series), but for a teala model S, 175Nm is specified.

lxsw20
2927 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947784 29-Jul-2022 12:32
A torque wrench is all well and good if you have a decent one and you keep it calibrated.

nbroad
292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2947789 29-Jul-2022 12:50
If you really want to use a power tool, these work:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-brushless-impact-wrench-skin-only_p6290566

 

I use one for 4WD trips.

 

When I bought mine from Bunnings it came in a kit with battery, charger and impact bits.  I can't find the kit on their site now.

 

edit: found it:

 

https://www.bunnings.com.au/ozito-pxc-18v-brushless-impact-wrench-kit_p0299325

 

another edit!  sorry that's AU Bunnings - maybe NZ don't stock the kits anymore.

 

 

