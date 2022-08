Mobil™ Motor oils and Greg Murphy are looking for New Zealand's Meanest Machine. The entries are in and now it's the last week to vote for your favourites.

Your votes help us find the top 20, then Murph decides the top 3 and the final winner. The winner gets $10K cash. Voters are in to win Mobil™ spot prizes - just keep an eye on our Facebook page for details.

Browse the entries and vote now at www.mobilmeanmachine.co.nz