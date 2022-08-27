craftybeernz

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best power company for EV's
Send private message

Hey all, 

 

Do any of you have an opinion on best power company for EV owners? I've traversed the web and there are recommendations. I was leaning towards the Good Nights plan on Contact Energy for 3 hours free charge per night. But not sure about the cost outside of those hours as I'm sure they'll make up for the free hours. I'm currently on Powershop and it says I should contact them for "EV rates". Then there's electrickiwi and Octopus that do some nifty off peak and night pricing. I've gone down a rabbit hole and am looking for the best carrot. Has anyone done this exercise? Trying to get sorted before my EV arrives in November. 

 

Thanks in advance! 

Send private message

If you can charge your selected EV enough each day in a plan that has a free period, then go for one of them. If you need longer, then go for a plan with reduced night rates (assuming that is when you will charge).

 

First you need to work out how long it will take to charge your EV the mount you will likely need each day. That will depend on the efficiency of your EV, the distance you expect to travel each day, and the power of the EVSE (i.e. how quick you can charge).

Perhaps Electric Kiwi (referral link here - get us both $50). The MoveMaster plan gives you one hour of free off-peak power a day (outside the 7-9am and 5-9pm times), and power is tiered approximately full price peak periods, 25% less shoulder periods (9am - 5pm, 9pm - 11pm), and about 50% less 11pm to 7am. If you can use a timer to charge the car that should work out pretty well. I end up paying about 14c/kwh overall.

