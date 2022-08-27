craftybeernz

Hey all,
Do any of you have an opinion on best power company for EV owners? I've traversed the web and there are recommendations. I was leaning towards the Good Nights plan on Contact Energy for 3 hours free charge per night. But not sure about the cost outside of those hours as I'm sure they'll make up for the free hours. I'm currently on Powershop and it says I should contact them for "EV rates". Then there's electrickiwi and Octopus that do some nifty off peak and night pricing. I've gone down a rabbit hole and am looking for the best carrot. Has anyone done this exercise? Trying to get sorted before my EV arrives in November.
Thanks in advance!