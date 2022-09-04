Donate to Geekzone
|
Sharesies
|
MightyApe
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
Home
Forums
News
Articles
Reviews
Slack
Geekzone Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
Forums
›
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)
›
Endurance Motorcycle Events - Anyone Keen?
Geektastic
16850
posts
Uber Geek
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber
#
299386
4-Sep-2022 07:45
I’ve recently signed up for the 2023 TT2000 event. That’s 2000km in 48 hours.
There are many others overseen by the Iron Butt Association some of which sound legendarily impossible to me!
Anyone on GZ done such a thing?
Bung
4663
posts
Uber Geek
#2962935
4-Sep-2022 08:33
Famous last words of another Englishman
"I am just going outside and may be some time."
News and reviews »
Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16
Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07
OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15
Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44
Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46
OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30
GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55
HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51
Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20
Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00
Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00
Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51
ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28
GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41
Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.