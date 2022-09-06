Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Scheduled Uber Rides
johno1234

200 posts

Master Geek


#299419 6-Sep-2022 08:47
Send private message quote this post

I use this feature a lot, especially with getting my son to school with his broken leg. It's a great feature and Uber have been extremely reliable. In fact they are usually early.

 

However one thing I have noticed is the variable cost. If I order a day or more ahead it is always $24. However the same ride, scheduled on the day or on-demand is usually quite a lot cheaper at around $15. I'd much prefer to get that, tip the underpaid driver $5 and still be saving ACC $5.

 

It seems that scheduled rides are fixed, but I wonder if they are subject to surge pricing?

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
18667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2963797 6-Sep-2022 09:05
Send private message quote this post

I once found that booking a scheduled ride during an off-peak period (as in using the app and making the booking during an off-peak period) resulted in a cheaper cost than when I made the booking during a peak period. That may have been a one-off.

 

I wouldn't worry about ACC, they have plenty of money. I don't know if they'd pay for tips, be a bit careful there.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
johno1234

200 posts

Master Geek


  #2963798 6-Sep-2022 09:11
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

I once found that booking a scheduled ride during an off-peak period (as in using the app and making the booking during an off-peak period) resulted in a cheaper cost than when I made the booking during a peak period. That may have been a one-off.

 

I wouldn't worry about ACC, they have plenty of money. I don't know if they'd pay for tips, be a bit careful there.

 

 

Yeah, you're probably right about the tips, but I'm not too worried if not.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 