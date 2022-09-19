I’m currently debating whether purchasing a cargo barrier for my car is worthwhile.

The situation I’m looking to deal with is when the boot’s fully laden past the top of the rear seats, even up to the roof line. It’s likely to be a more common scenario for us when on holiday as I’ve we’ve decided not to use a roof box on this car.

This is the product I’m looking at getting:

https://tessories.nz/product/model-y-cargo-barrier/

Given it only fastens onto the stems of the headrests, is it going to be adequate in an accident in stopping heavy items coming through into the cabin? Or is it feasible/better to simply rely on not having items placed solely above the seat height (eg, having suitcases sitting vertically and partially below the seat height)?

Saying ‘don’t load above the seat height’ isn’t really a workable solution, as occasionally we’ll need to do so; just trying to find the safest way to do this!

Thanks for any feedback.