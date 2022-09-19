Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Cargo barriers - a good idea with a fully loaded boot?
jonathan18

#300569 19-Sep-2022 11:23
I’m currently debating whether purchasing a cargo barrier for my car is worthwhile.

 

The situation I’m looking to deal with is when the boot’s fully laden past the top of the rear seats, even up to the roof line. It’s likely to be a more common scenario for us when on holiday as I’ve we’ve decided not to use a roof box on this car.

 

This is the product I’m looking at getting:

 

 

https://tessories.nz/product/model-y-cargo-barrier/

 

Given it only fastens onto the stems of the headrests, is it going to be adequate in an accident in stopping heavy items coming through into the cabin? Or is it feasible/better to simply rely on not having items placed solely above the seat height (eg, having suitcases sitting vertically and partially below the seat height)? 

 

Saying ‘don’t load above the seat height’ isn’t really a workable solution, as occasionally we’ll need to do so; just trying to find the safest way to do this! 

 

Thanks for any feedback.

 

 

martyyn
  #2970048 19-Sep-2022 11:28
If you have ANYTHING above the seat it's a no brainer to get a barrier, whether this one is strong enough I can't say.

 

I remember seeing a video many years ago showing what happened with something on the rear shelf in an accident. The speed it hit the front windscreen was frightening and you would not want it hitting your head.

BlakJak
  #2970050 19-Sep-2022 11:29
Depends on what you're loading - and how often - as to whether this is actually worthwhile, IMO.

 

I rolled around in a Toyota Caldina for a long time and never needed anything like this... most of the time the cargo level was below the pull-over curtain and when it wasn't, the things above seat-height were relatively light-weight items most of the time. Road trips, efficient packing was usually cases and heavy items at the bottom and the top would be stacked with things like pillows and blankets, and carry bags with snacks and board games or other sundry bulky/awkward (but light) items.

 

And never under both routine and emergency braking, really saw anything 'come to visit' beyond the rear headrests.

 

 

I'm in a Toyota Gaia now which is a seven-seater style where the rear seats are used - uncommonly but not rarely - and the configuration means no luggage-curtain and that the space doesn't reall lend itself to any sort of barrier like this. But again, don't tend to have an issue under typical loadout and even road trips have not seen me perceive a major safety risk.

 

And i've had it up to the roofline before - but again mainly it's the soft stuff, without a lot of mass or inertia, occupying the top section.

 

 

If you routinely carry heavier items or cargo of some sort then perhaps this is more needed than i've perceived. But i've been driving stationwagons as my familywagon and/or daily driver since the mid 00's and not needed it yet.




jonathan18

  #2970056 19-Sep-2022 11:44
It isn’t for frequent use (a few times a year), but is likely to be the times where we’re doing decent distances - primarily family holidays, so the rear seats will be occupied by our precious progeny.

I’ve not had this problem previously, as with a roof box there wasn’t the same need to maximise internal storage; that car (a wagon) also had a (mesh) cargo divider that could be put in place.

Totally get the chance of something happening isn’t great; it’s more what the potential impact could be if it does! Sure, packing only light stuff like pillows on the top makes sense, but I’d imagine anything dense and small enough to make its way forward provides some risk…



BlakJak
  #2970062 19-Sep-2022 11:49
I've never had to pack anything dense enough to present projectile risk to my car's occupants, above seat-line. So you can mitigate a lot of the risk in the way that you pack your car.

 

Enough that the overhead of buying and managing this additional fitout may not be worthwhile.

 

But it's what you're comfortable with at the end of the day!

 

 

One time when we were relocating between cities we had the Caldina literally so full that the last packed item - my toolbox, which had been used to disassemble furnture, etc - wound up sitting in my drivers legwell for the first hour or so of the trip. Yay automatic transmissions and no clutch, I guess? But the car otherwise looked like that TV ad justabout, with two children, their gadgets and road amusements for a 9 hour road trip in the back seat, the boot full to the ceiling and the roof racks also in-use... and two cats in their cages.

 

At least once the cats were dropped off at the airport I could move the toolbox... :D

 

We survived the drive between Wellington and Auckland with the car packed to that level, no dramas.




BlakJak
  #2970065 19-Sep-2022 11:53
This is the ad I mentioned... it was not quite this bad but closing in on it.. lol




