At a social event over the weekend, the person I was chatting to mentioned he knew of someone who installed solar panels and then installed batteries from a Nissan Leaf to store generated electricity, rather than opting for a Tesla Power wall for example.

It kept the cost down and is a great use of batteries that have life in them, when the car is written off or non-use due to other circumstances.

Is this an option when considering a solar solution for a home?