I bought a new Toyota Yaris a little over a year ago. Last week I took it in for its one-year service.

A few days later was the exact 365 days since I bought the car, and ever since then it comes up with a "remember to get your car serviced" screen when I turn the car on. There are two buttons, OK (which makes the screen go away but doesn't stop it from coming up next time) and Don't Show This Again (which flashes as if it's registering the tap, but otherwise does nothing).

If I go into the settings and into Vehicle Maintenance then there's a Reminders button, but it also just flashes but doesn't do anything.

Does anyone know how to get rid of this stupid thing?