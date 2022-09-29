Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Get rid of Toyota service reminder
#300710 29-Sep-2022 14:34
I bought a new Toyota Yaris a little over a year ago. Last week I took it in for its one-year service.

 

A few days later was the exact 365 days since I bought the car, and ever since then it comes up with a "remember to get your car serviced" screen when I turn the car on. There are two buttons, OK (which makes the screen go away but doesn't stop it from coming up next time) and Don't Show This Again (which flashes as if it's registering the tap, but otherwise does nothing).

 

If I go into the settings and into Vehicle Maintenance then there's a Reminders button, but it also just flashes but doesn't do anything.

 

Does anyone know how to get rid of this stupid thing?

  #2974791 29-Sep-2022 14:37
Take it back to the service agent and they will be able to disable it if they are an authorised Toyota service agent

russelo
315 posts

  #2974854 29-Sep-2022 15:07
There is a thin vertical line on the left of the Reminder button that changes color every time you press it. It changes between blue and gray.

Otherwise, you can click the Service button, then update the Reminder date or delete it.

This is from a Toyota Highlander menu. I'm assuming similar to yours.

