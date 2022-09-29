Hey Team

After a lot of searching im coming up empty handed, trying to convert my radar detectors 3.5mm audio jack output to a LED light i can have on the windscreen of my motorbike is harder that anticipated.

I bought a Bluetooth model to link to my helmets audio but the belltronics GT1s Bluetooth is dismal and you cant manage the audio alerts, i need a loud notification but all it gives you is a gentle 'radar detected voice' so no good.

Im guessing this converter will need a battery/power supply to either 12vdc from my bike to battery is fine, can someone make this (and probably find a market to sell) or suggest a solution?

Cheers

Shane