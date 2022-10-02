I've had my EV6 for about 10 weeks now and have noticed a couple of interesting quirks (and features?) that I wondered whether others had also seen?

1st quirk is setting the AC charging limit to 90% and coming out in the morning after trickle charging all night to find the car at 92/93%?? It has done this every time I've charged it to the full 90% limit. I wonder whether there is some sort of cell levelling going on after it hits 90% which is causing it to creep up? Interestingly with the DC charging set to 80% limit, that stops as soon as it hits 80%... to the extent that as soon as you start driving it usually drops to 79%.

The 2nd quirk I ran into was going down to the 300kW HyperCharger at the Bombay hills to see what charging rates I would see. I got there with about 17% charge but I 'foolishly' parked in the bay next to a Leaf that was plugged in but not charging. We plugged in and headed off to get a coffee and watched the charge rates via the Chargenet app. It was interesting that having the Leaf plugged in appeared to affect the charge available, even though there was no active session according to the app. Apart from a brief spurt at 198kW it basically flat lined at 150kW (+/- 0.3kW). Once the Leaf left and another car plugged in it dropped slightly further to around 130kW. It kept this up to over 75% charge however so still charged from 17% to 80% in 23 minutes which didn't seem too bad.

I was a little disappointed to not see the 200+ kW so I flicked Chargenet an email to see if a 'plugged in' but 'not charging' car in the other side of the charger would affect the power available. Yes was the answer. They came back with a very cool graph of my charging session, including power offered by the charger and power taken by the car. Sure enough, there was around 225kW (not 300kW) available when the Leaf was plugged in. The Leaf uses a max of 50kW so I guess one of the four 75kW power units in the HYC300 was allocated to it. When the next car plugged in this dropped to 150kW available as we were provided with two power units each. I suspect my limit of 150kW when supposedly 225kW was available, may be related to not being able to get 800V with only 3 power units available? I'll try again another day and NOT park next to another car and see if I can get the full kW then.

I'd be interested in hearing other people's experiences with these chargers too! :-)

Cheers