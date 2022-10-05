Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Opinion on OpenEVSE
ockron

15 posts

Geek


#300793 5-Oct-2022 04:01

Hi all,

 

I see more EV's on the road daily and decided that I will join the revolution. As I get further down the road it becomes clear that the the standard charger that comes with the car is not ideal and a better solution must be found and those solutions are not cheap!!

 

I would like to know if anyone on here are using or used OpenEVSE before and what your experience was.
OpenEVSE - Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

 


I like what I read about OpenEVSE and the platform/software seems ideal - and it is a lot more affordable that anything I can source in NZ.

I have solar installed and OpenEVSE allows me to set the charging times to make us of off-peak rates and to divert any excess solar to the EV. 

 

I welcome any advise about home chargers and the associated pitfalls.

Create new topic
jonathan18
6284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977561 5-Oct-2022 05:59
Send private message quote this post

There’s already a dedicated thread on EVSEs, so it’s probably worth posting your queries on that:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=293309

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 