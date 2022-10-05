Hi all,

I see more EV's on the road daily and decided that I will join the revolution. As I get further down the road it becomes clear that the the standard charger that comes with the car is not ideal and a better solution must be found and those solutions are not cheap!!

I would like to know if anyone on here are using or used OpenEVSE before and what your experience was.

OpenEVSE - Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions



I like what I read about OpenEVSE and the platform/software seems ideal - and it is a lot more affordable that anything I can source in NZ.



I have solar installed and OpenEVSE allows me to set the charging times to make us of off-peak rates and to divert any excess solar to the EV.

I welcome any advise about home chargers and the associated pitfalls.