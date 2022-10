Batman: So EVs are so new they are so hard to compare apples to apples. All I care is how far it can go. What are the real world range of each car! and price divided by range. to get $ [PRICE OF CAR] / km in real world i think the Nissan Leaf would top this chart.

I'm not quite sure what you're looking for here, because calculating a figure that's based on the relationship between cost and range leads to ridiculous outliers, eg a $4k car that can do 50km is going to be better on this metric than a $10k car that can do 120km, but obviously this defeats the purpose of it given you say range is all you care about.

So I can't really see the value in comparing all cars in some universal measurement to find 'best value EV', but I guess it could well be a useful metric if you're wanting a way to choose one car over another, eg an MG ZS vs BYD Atto. But, then again, isn't that just a matter of finding the car within your budget that has the longest range?

Anyway, I think it's a fairly reductionist position to say that range is all that matters as there are so many other factors that come into account - eg, personally I'd be swayed towards choosing an LFP-equipped car with a slightly lower range at 100% than a similar car with different battery chemistry. And that's before one considers non-battery related factors (eg size, looks, comfort, driving feel, tech, usability...).