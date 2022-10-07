We are taking my wife's car to Turners for an appraisal this weekend, so will let you know how it goes.

We bought it a year ago from her former employer when she left them, and we paid well under market value. That purchase price still seems to be under market value today going by the asking prices on Trademe, so we figure with Turners' conservative offers, we could still potentially get back what we put in - or close to it.

Normally I'd list it on Trademe but I just can't be bothered with the test drives and the stupid questions. Last time I sold a car on there it really stressed me out - people expecting a 9 year old car with over 100k on the clock to be in as-new condition, groomed etc, even when it's one of the cheapest ones listed. You want all that buddy, then go to a dealer and pay for it.