Selling 11 year old Toyota, Turners any good?
#300831 7-Oct-2022 16:51
We are about to sell our beloved Toyota Avensis. An 11 year old car. Want to sell it with as little hassle as possible.

 

Is Turners a good place to go? Any gotchas I should be aware of?




  #2978801 7-Oct-2022 17:09
Yeah it's fine.

 

Their cash-now service would be the least hassle. Main catch is that you will only get about 70%-80% of what you would get if you sold it yourself.

 

Their other option is to auction the car on your behalf. In theory, you should get more money, but you need to wait for it to sell to get paid (and these auctions get wholesale prices, rather than retail prices).

  #2978810 7-Oct-2022 18:00
what's the specs of your Avensis? they are Damm good cars I have a 2004 and it's getting a little long in the tooth so maybe interested in yours, DM me the specs




  #2978811 7-Oct-2022 18:14
You may find it easier and less hassle to sell privately with a sign on the car on the side of the road, as long as you get a good buyer. Esp considering it is a toyota and not really that old for a toyota.




  #2978825 7-Oct-2022 19:45
@nztim:

 

what's the specs of your Avensis? they are Damm good cars I have a 2004 and it's getting a little long in the tooth so maybe interested in yours, DM me the specs

 

 

I have sent you the information. Yes, they are good cars. Not had any problems or any major costs with this one whatsoever.

 

If anyone else want to know more let me know.




  #2978826 7-Oct-2022 19:47
Scott3:

 

Yeah it's fine.

 

Their cash-now service would be the least hassle. Main catch is that you will only get about 70%-80% of what you would get if you sold it yourself.

 

Their other option is to auction the car on your behalf. In theory, you should get more money, but you need to wait for it to sell to get paid (and these auctions get wholesale prices, rather than retail prices).

 

 

Thanks, thats useful to know. Sounds like the difference between a cash offer and the auction might not be much at the end of the day, and that the auction possibly could take a lot longer to finalise.

 

Might just park the car in the "cars for sale" area around here and see if there is any luck there.




  #2978830 7-Oct-2022 20:20
If you're after lowest hassle fastest sale, Turners cash now is great. As above, you will lose 20% or so from what you could fetch elsewhere with more effort, but that could take days or weeks, and could be a a pain to arrange test drivers etc. Cash now you can accept their offer on the spot and be gone with the $ if you like (well, bank transfer, so may take a day or two to show up depending on bank etc). You literally make your booking, they have the car for 30 - 45min, give you a price, and yes or no - you get 7 days to decide, assuming the vehicle is kept in similar condition, kms etc from when they appraised it. Done it a couple times, great experiences both times. I hate having to arrange viewing times, risk of someone driving off with it, etc, so has been my go-to other than a direct trade-in to a dealer who's selling the one I want to buy.

  #2978835 7-Oct-2022 20:47
I sold my older (2006) car to them earlier in the year.  Obviously the price is a bit lower but its damn convenient and not having to deal with randoms and time wasters was definitely worth it



  #2978845 7-Oct-2022 21:52
you won't get much $ at turners

 

so it's up to you

 

i always go there to look for deals, very very good deals




  #2978852 7-Oct-2022 22:14
I sold them my 2021 Suzuki Swift last year that was a few months old and they were great to deal with

  #2978860 7-Oct-2022 22:58
We are taking my wife's car to Turners for an appraisal this weekend, so will let you know how it goes. 

 

We bought it a year ago from her former employer when she left them, and we paid well under market value. That purchase price still seems to be under market value today going by the asking prices on Trademe, so we figure with Turners' conservative offers, we could still potentially get back what we put in - or close to it.

 

Normally I'd list it on Trademe but I just can't be bothered with the test drives and the stupid questions. Last time I sold a car on there it really stressed me out - people expecting a 9 year old car with over 100k on the clock to be in as-new condition, groomed etc, even when it's one of the cheapest ones listed. You want all that buddy, then go to a dealer and pay for it.

 

 

  #2978861 7-Oct-2022 23:12
Should note that the used car market is still (I think fairly hot).

 

When I sold my corolla two years back, it was gone within 24 hours of me listing it on trade-me, to the first person who test drove it.

 

Had to take photos, write a listing, take a couple of phone calls, and sit in the passenger's seat while the buyer test-drove it, negotiate the price, and change ownership.

 

More effort than driving to penrose (Or wherever they have the cash now service these days), but not by a heap.

  #2978874 8-Oct-2022 05:26
Wheelbarrow01:

 

Normally I'd list it on Trademe but I just can't be bothered with the test drives and the stupid questions. Last time I sold a car on there it really stressed me out - people expecting a 9 year old car with over 100k on the clock to be in as-new condition, groomed etc, even when it's one of the cheapest ones listed. You want all that buddy, then go to a dealer and pay for it.

 

 

i had a similar experience on trademe! drove me insane

 

after 3 months i listed on facebook (dedicated group for that type of car) and sold it within the week




