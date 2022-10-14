Saw this 32A one when looking around for one since 8A will possibly be a bit limiting and I can just swap the old range outlet over to a blue one and reach where I park.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004504197357.html

Not sure how it differs from this one that is more expensive - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001014168927.html

Has anyone got one of this Mida brand, know of any reviews of this brand?

The price is comparable to others I have seen that are only 16A, and 32 is better than 16...