Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Anyone got an aliexpress EV cable?
richms

#301905 14-Oct-2022 13:56
Saw this 32A one when looking around for one since 8A will possibly be a bit limiting and I can just swap the old range outlet over to a blue one and reach where I park.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004504197357.html

 

 

Not sure how it differs from this one that is more expensive - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001014168927.html

 

Has anyone got one of this Mida brand, know of any reviews of this brand?

 

The price is comparable to others I have seen that are only 16A, and 32 is better than 16...




networkn
Networkn
  #2982640 14-Oct-2022 14:07
Given how variable quality is on those sites, not sure I'd trust either my home power supply, or my EV by using a cable I didn't have any come back on purchasing personally, regardless of the savings. 

 

 

richms

  #2982643 14-Oct-2022 14:12
Yes the quality is variable on there, which is why I am asking about this supplier in particular as they appear to have a lot of EV cables only, the Aliexpress store only sells EV cables and they have considerable web presence as an EV charging supplier.

 

I dont want to go spending 3x the price on the same thing inside a box that has a brand on it from somewhere else if that isnt needed.




