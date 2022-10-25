Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Car, tapping noise from wheel area, no diagnosis
so i have a 2012 subaru, 100,000ks. the right wheel area is fine unless i drive at 100kph for a bit, and when i slow down and/or drive slowly after that trip it will do a metallic tap, about 1 tap a second

 

the tap sounds like someone banging their hand on your car bonnet when you're seated in the car, but one bang a second as you're driving slowly. can't hear at 100ks as road noise is too loud but it's probably there too.

 

when i park it away for the night it disappears.

 

took it to the mechanic (subaru dealer) a few months apart and they say can't find anything wrong

 

any ideas?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

You can't you feel anything through the steering wheel?

 

How slow is "drive slowly"? 1/sec doesn't sound like the speed anything rotates at, unless really slow or it is a harmonic of something... Doubly strange as it takes time to start happening.

 

 

 

 

How about when accelerating, braking, cornering or going over uneven roads? Any knocking noises?

 

I'm thinking it's possibly a worn or broken engine mount, checking the mounts and rubber bushes usually requires a mechanic who knows what to look for.

 

 

johno1234:

You can't you feel anything through the steering wheel?


How slow is "drive slowly"? 1/sec doesn't sound like the speed anything rotates at, unless really slow or it is a harmonic of something... Doubly strange as it takes time to start happening.


 


 



No.

25-35kph.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



BlueOwl:

 


How about when accelerating, braking, cornering or going over uneven roads? Any knocking noises?


I'm thinking it's possibly a worn or broken engine mount, checking the mounts and rubber bushes usually requires a mechanic who knows what to look for.


 



No.

Cornering at 5-35kph might make it louder by a bit but not much.

I'm thinking the same but they tell me they've checked everything, I told them to write they've checked everything just in case it falls apart at speed.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Noticed a similar sound at slow speed recently it was a buldge on one of the rear tires.

I had something very similar a few years ago on the front right - a very faint tapping that I could only hear on asphalt (not on coarse chip) and mainly when I turned to the left. Only audible at speeds from 10 ot 40 kph or so.

 

It turned out to be wheel nuts that had not been tightened properly after replacing the brake pads. I was very glad I caught it when I did. Apparently a couple of them were 'pretty much finger tight...'

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

