so i have a 2012 subaru, 100,000ks. the right wheel area is fine unless i drive at 100kph for a bit, and when i slow down and/or drive slowly after that trip it will do a metallic tap, about 1 tap a second

the tap sounds like someone banging their hand on your car bonnet when you're seated in the car, but one bang a second as you're driving slowly. can't hear at 100ks as road noise is too loud but it's probably there too.

when i park it away for the night it disappears.

took it to the mechanic (subaru dealer) a few months apart and they say can't find anything wrong

any ideas?