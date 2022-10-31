I think people underestimate how stressful bus driving can be, these days.

Not only are they constantly under time pressure, but with road speed limits reducing, less buses on the road due to driver shortages and increasing expectations on being timely etc, it makes it pretty hard for them to get excited aboiut going to work.

Add in the fact that there is the very real possibility of being assaulted by meth heads and yoofs & you have a very unattractive job.

They need to be paid well and then the weight of expectation and the dangers of the job are almost justifiable.