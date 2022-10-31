A good start but they need to both spend more and allow bus drivers to be classified as a industry of importance (or whatever the term is) so that prospective drivers can come to NZ with minimal red tape
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/130321198/government-to-spend-61m-to-lift-bus-driver-wages
Just again having a bus be cancelled on me this morning in Wellington, even though I checked the Metlink app before I left home and the bus was showing as on time and then the status changed to cancelled while I was at the bus stop, more drivers would be very good.
But is $28/hour enough to entice people to become drivers?