Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Government to spend $61m to lift bus driver wages
lchiu7

#302123 31-Oct-2022 10:40
A good start but they need to both spend more and allow bus drivers to be classified as a industry of importance (or whatever the term is) so that prospective drivers can come to NZ with minimal red tape

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/130321198/government-to-spend-61m-to-lift-bus-driver-wages

 

Just again having a bus be cancelled on me this morning in Wellington, even though I checked the Metlink app  before I left home and the bus was showing as on time and then the status changed to cancelled while I was at the bus stop, more drivers would be very good.

 

 

 

But is $28/hour enough to entice people to become drivers?

Handsomedan
  #2989946 31-Oct-2022 11:06
I think people underestimate how stressful bus driving can be, these days. 

 

Not only are they constantly under time pressure, but with road speed limits reducing, less buses on the road due to driver shortages and increasing expectations on being timely etc, it makes it pretty hard for them to get excited aboiut going to work. 

 

Add in the fact that there is the very real possibility of being assaulted by meth heads and yoofs & you have a very unattractive job. 

 

They need to be paid well and then the weight of expectation and the dangers of the job are almost justifiable. 

 

 

 

 




frankv
  #2989954 31-Oct-2022 11:23
^

 

Not to mention shift work and weekends and all the rest.

 

Personally, I think that making it easier to import cheap labour from overseas is the wrong answer, at least long-term.

 

Firstly, it just allows the underlying issues to continue to fester. Only when it costs more to pay drivers due to the difficult working conditions will money be provided to improve those working conditions.

 

Secondly, once the imported drivers discover what it's really like, they will depart for other driving jobs (e.g. trucks) which are (I believe) better paid, or at least don't have the difficulties.

 

Thirdly, importing cheap labour just guarantees that NZ will continue to be a low-wage economy.

 

 

  #2989966 31-Oct-2022 11:29
Not sure ratepayers or taxpayers money is an appropriate source of funding for private sector employees.







  #2989971 31-Oct-2022 11:34
Geektastic: Not sure ratepayers or taxpayers money is an appropriate source of funding for private sector employees.

 

I tend to agree - the private sector needs to pay well to attract the right talent and public sector needs to do what it can to encourage the public to use the public transport that is on offer. 

 

 




lchiu7

  #2989977 31-Oct-2022 12:10
Handsomedan:

 

Geektastic: Not sure ratepayers or taxpayers money is an appropriate source of funding for private sector employees.

 

I tend to agree - the private sector needs to pay well to attract the right talent and public sector needs to do what it can to encourage the public to use the public transport that is on offer. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then maybe the answer is for the companies to pay the right wage and the ticket prices reflect this but the govt then subsidises the ticket prices to make it affordable. Who is carrying the cost of the 50% of the tickets at the moment?

  #2989978 31-Oct-2022 12:10
I think the long term answer is more to be found with rail, where one driver can move hundreds of passengers, or with automation.

 

Having said that, I see some of the big players have pulled out of driverless car development which shows it's a hard nut to crack.

 

In the meantime yeah, pay bus drivers more. I still wouldn't fancy the split shifts many drivers work.




gzt
  #2989995 31-Oct-2022 12:37
There needs to be more effort and perhaps even legislation for
- Driver safety
- Toilet facilities
- Minimize or eliminate split shifts way too evil.

