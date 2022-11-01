RogerMellie

I have a 30+ yr old car that needs some replacement hoses - a brake booster vacuum hose, a few other air hoses to the intake plenum, and likely some other old hoses that I've not yet noticed.

The car is currently immobile, the parts are no longer sold by the car manufacturer, and I don't know the best place to go to get short lengths of hose.

I'm going to call ENZED to see what their mobile hose doctors would charge, but does anyone have any other suggestions of places to call, or have experience with ENZED? I have a feeling that I'm going to be charged an arm & a leg for supplying and fitting about 4 hoses (to start with)