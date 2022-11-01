Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RogerMellie

202 posts

Master Geek


#302141 1-Nov-2022 10:07
I have a 30+ yr old car that needs some replacement hoses - a brake booster vacuum hose, a few other air hoses to the intake plenum, and likely some other old hoses that I've not yet noticed.

 

The car is currently immobile, the parts are no longer sold by the car manufacturer, and I don't know the best place to go to get short lengths of hose.

 

I'm going to call ENZED to see what their mobile hose doctors would charge, but does anyone have any other suggestions of places to call, or have experience with ENZED? I have a feeling that I'm going to be charged an arm & a leg for supplying and fitting about 4 hoses (to start with)

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12128 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2990500 1-Nov-2022 10:12
Supercheap, Repco etc etc....  most hoses can be easily modified to fit etc.

 

Whats the car ?

 

 




shrub
672 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2990515 1-Nov-2022 10:52
Last hose I got done was a power steering hose for a Toyota Granvia van. Took in the old one as they needed to match lengths and orientation. They reused the end fittings and cramped on new 30cm hose. $230 later...

Senecio
1620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2990517 1-Nov-2022 10:52
ENZED specialise in industrial applications and mostly hydraulic hoses. As above, your best bet is Supercheap or Repco and get the closest fitting hose and adapt them.

There’s also likely an on line forum or Facebook group you could ask for advice for your model of car.



martyyn
1755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2990531 1-Nov-2022 11:46
I assume you've only tried a dealer ? Bound to be OEM, third party suppliers, wreckers supplying parts. 30 years isn't that old.

