Transport (cars, bikes and boats)DIY vehicle re-gas with CRC AC Charge
David321

#302201 7-Nov-2022 10:22
Hi all,

 

 

 

After putting up with less than satisfactory AC in my wifes Nissan Dualis, I thought id buy a can of the AC gas from supercheap auto and put some in before spending at minimum a few hundred (I know from estimates) at the AC places.

 

Before gassing the air was cold, but not cold enough, hence why I thought more gas was needed, I connected the gage that comes with the can to find the pressure was reading about right where you would want it (between the green and yellow), I decided to put some gas in anyway to take it right up to the yellow, I emptied a little and checked the gage and found it was reading the same as when I started, so i did more and checked again, still the same. I eventually emptied the whole can, and still no change on the gage.

 

The AC still worked but not noticeably better, the next day the AC did not work well as the compressor would start and stop, classic symptom of over pressured system, then a few days later its working awesome and has done ever since.

 

I suspect there may be a leak in the system, if you consider it did not work well, then after gassing it was showing signs of to much gas, and now its working really good (the excess gas leaked out?). 

 

I told my local AC guy who shook his head after I told him I gassed it myself with CRC (pretty much all AC guys do that as the stuff probably costs them a lot in business), he said the gages on the cans are crap (I believe him), so I am looking on aliexpress for a set of gages so I can see if my system is leaking, and when I top it up again I can use the proper gages rather than the CRC ones.

 

Has anyone had any experience with anything similar? or can perhaps offer some advice? Id be interested to hear about it.

 

 




richms
  #2992886 7-Nov-2022 10:55
Friend got a car that had clearly been just topped up right before they bought it. Re did it and it was right again for a few weeks before starting to slowly crap out again. I guess they are the radiator stop leak and head gasket repair liquids of the aircon world.




johno1234
  #2992894 7-Nov-2022 11:10
On the subject - anyone got a recommendation for a car aircon service in central Auckland or East Tamaki? Wife's 2006 Landcruiser Prado aircon is pumping ambient temperature air... not ideal with summer around the corner!

 

CoolCar are in East Tamaki - are they any good?

 

 

 

 

tripper1000
  #2992916 7-Nov-2022 11:43
Yeah, my car  also had anaemic A/C and I watched a bunch of youtube video's of professionals explaining the processes before buying the CRC. I bought a set of gauges (off trademe) before using the CRC (as much for a learning experiment than trying to avoid the cost of a professional). When I overcharged the system (semi-intentionally) I was able to make an adaptor to use the gauge set to return some gas to the CRC can and get the system back in order.

 

You really need a set of gauges to see what is going on because reading the low pressure side (i.e. the gauge on the can) on it's own doesn't tell you the whole story - that can be correct and the system still won't work right. A professional can diagnose faults in the system based off of the the high and low gauge readings (such as a dirty evaporator, faulty TX valve or stuffed compressor).

 

You also need to find and download the cars service manual because you need to recalculate the pressures based on ambient temperature and engine RPM. There are setup parameters such as running the A/C fan full speed with the doors open (or not depending on the OEM).

 

There is also other indications that the system is over/under-charged that professionals watch for - such as the low pressure return line frosting up and bubbles (or lack-there-of) in the sight-glass. Liquid making all the way back to the compressor can be really bad/costly.

 

Those cans are bad-idea if the system is completely depleted for any reason. Technically you have to suck all the air out before putting the gas is. Oxygen reacts with refrigerant (or something), and air does not compress like the refrigerant so it negatively affects performance etc.  Also there is supposed to be a particular amount of lubricating oil in the system, and that is likely to out of wack when replenishing with a CRC can. I believe professionals will blow out the remaining oil and measure-in new oil to be certain the system has the right load.   

 

Long story short, it is way more technical that the instructions on the can make out, and a can-job is really only suitable for a few specific circumstances. 

 

 Don't take my word for gospel, I'm happy to defer to any professionals who chime in.



SATTV
  #2992918 7-Nov-2022 11:44
I have used these guys and they were very good.

 

https://www.coolcar.co.nz/centres/henderson/

 

 

 

I have also used Artic Autos and would not recommend them.

 

John




