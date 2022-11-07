Hi all,

After putting up with less than satisfactory AC in my wifes Nissan Dualis, I thought id buy a can of the AC gas from supercheap auto and put some in before spending at minimum a few hundred (I know from estimates) at the AC places.

Before gassing the air was cold, but not cold enough, hence why I thought more gas was needed, I connected the gage that comes with the can to find the pressure was reading about right where you would want it (between the green and yellow), I decided to put some gas in anyway to take it right up to the yellow, I emptied a little and checked the gage and found it was reading the same as when I started, so i did more and checked again, still the same. I eventually emptied the whole can, and still no change on the gage.

The AC still worked but not noticeably better, the next day the AC did not work well as the compressor would start and stop, classic symptom of over pressured system, then a few days later its working awesome and has done ever since.

I suspect there may be a leak in the system, if you consider it did not work well, then after gassing it was showing signs of to much gas, and now its working really good (the excess gas leaked out?).

I told my local AC guy who shook his head after I told him I gassed it myself with CRC (pretty much all AC guys do that as the stuff probably costs them a lot in business), he said the gages on the cans are crap (I believe him), so I am looking on aliexpress for a set of gages so I can see if my system is leaking, and when I top it up again I can use the proper gages rather than the CRC ones.

Has anyone had any experience with anything similar? or can perhaps offer some advice? Id be interested to hear about it.